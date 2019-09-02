Home / World News
Indonesia arrests dozens for Papua protests

CALL FOR INDEPENDENCE:A police spokesman said 28 people were arrested after rioters set vehicles and buildings ablaze, including a local parliament office

Reuters, JAKARTA

People gather for the Yospan Papua cultural event at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta yesterday. Hundreds of people attended the event to promote peace in Indonesia`s Papua region, following riots and demonstrations since mid-August.

Photo: AFP

Indonesian police have arrested dozens of people in the easternmost region of Papua following protests last week in which buildings were set ablaze, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The area has been racked by civil unrest for two weeks over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination. Some protesters are also demanding an independence vote, although authorities have ruled out such a possibility.

In the provincial capital of Jayapura, 28 people have been arrested and named as suspects, and more face investigation, Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Kamal said by telephone.

‘VIOLENCE AND LOOTING’

“Twenty-eight people are suspects in cases of damaging and burning properties, violence, provocation and looting,” Kamal said, adding that all of them had been arrested after a protest in Jayapura on Thursday.

The rioters reportedly set vehicles and buildings ablaze, including a local parliament office and a building housing the offices of the state-controlled telecom firm, during the protest.

Kamal said that the situation in Papua was now calmer.

In Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, two students suspected of crimes against state security have been arrested, police said in a statement on Saturday.

EVIDENCE

The evidence against them included their mobile telephones, and a shirt and a shawl emblazoned with the Morning Star flag pattern, a banned symbol of Papuan nationhood.

Jakarta Legal Aid lawyer Michael Himan said the two were arrested from a Papuan dormitory in Depok, in a southern part of the capital, late on Friday.

They were charged with treasonous intent against the unity of the nation, Himan told reporters yesterday.

In a statement, Jakarta Legal Aid said that the police also arrested several other Papuan students and an activist in Jakarta on Saturday.

The reason for the arrest of the rest was still unclear, Himan said.

Spokesmen for the national police and Jakarta police were not immediately available to comment.

