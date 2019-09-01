Agencies

GERMANY

Escaped cobra captured

A deadly cobra that escaped last week was captured on Friday after five days on the loose. The monocled cobra was sighted at the entrance to a basement, and a snake expert trapped the animal, a local official said. The more than 1m-long serpent had escaped on Sunday last week, sparking panic among nearby residents in the western town of Herne. Four houses were temporarily evacuated and their inhabitants told to keep windows closed and avoid long grass and dense vegetation. Emergency services had tried to track the cobra by spreading flour in the buildings under surveillance in the hope it would leave a trail.

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro shuns Bic pens

President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said he would stop using disposable pens made by France’s Bic to sign official documents as a diplomatic spat continues over fires in the Amazon basin. “A pen [of the Brazilian brand] Compactor and no more Bic, will work,” Bolsonaro said, confirming remarks he made during a live broadcast on Facebook a day earlier. Bolsonaro on Thursday said he would stop using Bic “because it is French.” The presidential office declined to comment when asked by reporters if Bolsonaro was serious or joking.

UNITED STATES

Kennedy assassin stabbed

Sirhan Sirhan, imprisoned for more than 50 years for the 1968 assassination of senator Robert F. Kennedy, was hospitalized on Friday after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a San Diego prison. A statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the stabbing occurred in the afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. “Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries, it said. He was transported to an outside hospital for medical care and is currently in stable condition,” the statement said.

SPAIN

Listeria claims third victim

A man died after eating tainted meat, the third fatality in a listeria outbreak that has also seen five pregnant women lose their babies due to the food-borne bacteria, health authorities said on Friday. More than 200 people have been infected with the common bacteria, which pose a serious threat to elderly people, pregnant women or those with serious health conditions. The source of the outbreak, which was declared on Aug. 15, came from of pork product stuffed with garlic and other condiments sold under the commercial name “la Mecha.” The delicacy is made by the company Magrudis, based in Seville. Its factory has since been closed and its products recalled from shops.

UNITED STATES

Sea lions could be culled

More than 1,100 sea lions could be killed annually along a stretch of the Columbia River to boost faltering populations of salmon and steelhead. Billions of dollars have been spent in Idaho, Oregon and Washington to save 13 species of Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead protected under the Endangered Species Act. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday said it is taking public comments on the plan requested by the states and Native American tribes. About 900 California sea lions and 250 Steller sea lions could be killed each year under the plan along a nearly 480km stretch of the river. Experts have said sea lions there are exclusively preying on salmon and steelhead.