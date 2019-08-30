Measles surging in four nations: WHO

AFP, COPENHAGEN

Measles cases have been skyrocketing in Europe and the disease is surging in four countries previously considered to have eliminated it, including the UK, the WHO said yesterday, urging countries to step up vaccination efforts.

“Re-establishment of measles transmission is concerning. If high immunization coverage is not achieved and sustained in every community, both children and adults will suffer unnecessarily and some will tragically die,” said Gunter Pfaff, the head of the WHO’s European Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination.

There were 89,994 cases of measles in 48 European countries in the first six months of this year, more than double the number in the same period last year, when there were 44,175 cases, and already more than the 84,462 cases reported for all of last year, the WHO said.

Based on last year’s data, the disease is no longer considered eliminated in the UK, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania.

Measles is considered eliminated when there is no endemic disease transmission for 12 months or more in a specific geographic area.

While the disease is highly contagious, it can be entirely prevented through a two-dose vaccine, but the WHO has in the past several months sounded the alarm over vaccination rates.

The UK reported 953 cases last year and 489 for the first six months of this year.

In the same periods, Greece reported 2,193 and 28 cases; Albania 1,466 and 475; and the Czech Republic 217 and 569.

“Each of these countries are examples that have extremely high national vaccination coverage. So these are not examples of countries that have particularly weak systems,” WHO Immunization Department director Kate O’Brien said.

“This is the alarm bell that is ringing around the world: Being able to achieve high national coverage is not enough, it has to be achieved in every community, and every family for every child,” she said.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne infection causing fever, coughing and rashes. While it can be fatal, with 37 deaths reported in the first half of this year, compared with 74 last year, other complications include blindness and, for pregnant women, miscarriage.

About 60 percent of patients in Europe in the first half of this year were younger than 19.

Four countries were home to 78 percent of cases in the first six months of this year: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Russia — 60 percent of which were reported in Ukraine alone.

Meanwhile, Austria and Switzerland were confirmed to have elimination status last year, the WHO said.

Measles was declared eliminated in 35 of the 53 countries in the WHO’s European region last year, down from 37 in 2017.

It is considered endemic in 12 countries, including France and Germany. In the latter, vaccination against the disease is to become mandatory in March next year.

More than 20 million deaths have been prevented around the globe from 2000 to 2016 thanks to measles vaccination, the WHO said.

Worldwide, the number of cases from Jan. 1 to July 31 this year tripled to 364,808, compared with 129,239 in the same period last year, it said.

The highest numbers of cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the US registered its highest number of cases in 25 years.

The numbers are especially worrying as nine in 10 cases are believed to go unrecorded worldwide, the WHO said.