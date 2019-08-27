Japan’s Tepco may mothball reactors

Reuters, TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) yesterday said it might start to decommission at least one nuclear reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant, the world’s biggest nuclear plant by capacity, within five years of restarting two of the reactors at the site.

Tepco president Tomoaki Kobayakawa made the decommissioning comments in a statement outlining its response to a request for plans on the station’s future by the Kashiwazaki city government in Niigata Prefecture, where the plant is located.

In 2017, Tepco received initial regulatory approval from the Japanese government to restart the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, each with a capacity of 1,356 megawatts (MW).

The plant site has seven reactors with a total capacity of 8,212 MW, equal to 20 percent of Japan’s nuclear capacity.

The facility is Tepco’s last remaining nuclear plant after it announced plans to shut its Fukushima-Daini station, near the Fukushima Dai-chi station where an earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of three of the site’s reactors in 2011.

Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai in 2017 demanded that Tepco submit plans to shut at least one of the No. 1 to No. 5 reactors in return for approval of the restart of reactors No. 6 and No. 7, a city official said by telephone yesterday.

The mayor would take about month to evaluate Tepco’s plan, the official said.

Tepco might take steps to decommission more than one of the No. 1 to No. 5 reactors within five years after the restart of the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors if it is confident it can secure enough non-fossil fuel sources, it said in a statement.

A Tepco official said the company is targeting having renewable and nuclear power produce 44 percent of total generation by 2030.

Tepco has been trying to convince authorities near Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, who have sign-off rights on restarts, that it has overcome failings revealed at Fukushima Dai-ichi.