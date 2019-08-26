Agencies

GERMANY

Police probe Berlin murder

Police yesterday were investigating the assassination-style killing in a Berlin park of a Georgian man who was reportedly a former special forces commando and Chechnya war veteran. Police have arrested a 49-year-old suspect from Russia’s Chechnya republic over Friday’s murder of a man that local media identified only as Zelimkhan K, 41. The killer had approached his victim from behind, as he was on his way to a mosque, shot him twice and fled by bicycle in what one witness described as an “execution-style” killing. Police divers later recovered a Glock handgun, a wig and the bicycle from the nearby Spree River, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported. A large sum of money was found in the home of the suspect, another paper said. Media reports said the murder was believed to be a revenge killing related to the victim’s military past.

UNITED STATES

‘Shot’ deputy lied

Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who said he was shot in a station parking lot on Wednesday was lying. Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late on Saturday that the “reported sniper assault was fabricated” by Angel Reinosa, 21. Sheriff’s Captain Kent Wegener says no bullets were recovered from the scene and detectives saw “no visible injuries.” He says Reinosa eventually admitted making up the story and using a knife to cut the two holes in his shirt. Reinosa has been relieved of his duties and will face a criminal investigation.

UNITED STATES

Florida shooter found guilty

A white Florida man who told detectives he had a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots was convicted late on Friday of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store. Six jurors deliberated for six hours in Clearwater before convicting Michael Drejka for the death in July 19 last year of Markeis McGlockton. Drejka, 49, was ordered held without bond until his sentencing in October.

UNITED STATES

Gunfire kills girl, 10 others

Police say an eight-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday night. Police said the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman, and some were related. Several people were detained for questioning. In Prince George’s County, Maryland, just a few kilometers from Washington, seven young adults were injured on Saturday night when shots were fired at a child’s birthday party. Police said three of the seven were critically injured, but expected to survive.

UNITED STATES

Wed, then dead

Harley Morgan,19, was still wearing his suit and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, her wedding dress when the Texas “childhood sweethearts” were killed in a crash with a truck minutes after they were married. Morgan and Boudreaux were pronounced dead on Friday at the scene by the same justice of the peace who had just married them. “I’m talking five minutes,” Orange Police Captain Keith Longlois said. “The family was right behind them. They were all going out to go to wherever they were going to have their reception.” The groom was pulling out of driveway of the Justice of the Peace building onto a five-lane highway when a truck pulling a trailer carrying a tractor slammed into their vehicle. Witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.