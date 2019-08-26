Rohingya rally to mark ‘Genocide Day’

AFP, KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh

About 200,000 Rohingya yesterday rallied in a Bangladesh refugee camp to mark two years since they fled a violent crackdown by government forces in Myanmar, just days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees.

About 740,000 Rohingya from Myanmar’s Rakhine State escaped in August 2017 during the brutal offensive, joining another 200,000 who fled earlier persecution.

The nearly 1 million refugees now live in three dozen squalid camps in Bangladesh’s southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar.

Children, hijab-wearing women and men in long-skirt lungis yesterday shouted “God is great, long live Rohingya” as they marched at the heart of the world’s largest refugee camp, to commemorate what they described as “Genocide Day.”

Under the scorching sun, thousands joined in a popular song with the lyrics “the world does not listen to the woes of Rohingya.”

“I have come here to seek justice for the murder of my two sons. I will continue to seek justice till my last breath,” said Tayaba Khatun, 50, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

The government has said the troops were conducting counterinsurgency operations against Rohingya extremists after they attacked police posts, but the UN last year called for the nation’s top generals to be prosecuted for genocide over the crisis.

Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah said that the stateless minority wanted to return home, but only after they were granted citizenship, their security was ensured and they were allowed to settle back in their villages.

“We have asked the Burmese government for dialogue, but we haven’t got any response from them yet,” Ullah told the rally. “We were beaten, killed and raped in Rakhine, but still that is our home and we want to go back.”

Young Rohingya students from schools set up by aid agencies held marches with black flags and chanted slogans: “Yes Rohingya ... no Bengali,” in reference to the term Myanmar has used for the ethnic group.

The refugees offered special prayers, seeking divine blessings for people who had died.

They had large banners urging Myanmar to “talk to us about citizenship and Rohingya ethnicity.”

Police officer Zakir Hassan said about 200,000 Rohingya took part in the peaceful gathering, which was attended by UN officials.

The rally came three days after the failed attempt to repatriate the refugees, which saw not a single Rohingya turn up to return across the border.

Bangladesh and UN officials interviewed nearly 300 families. None of them agreed to go back Myanmar where they fear they would be kept in special camps for internally displaced people.

Amnesty International said that the ongoing violence in Rakhine “makes immediate repatriation dangerous and unsustainable” and called on Bangladesh to provide schooling for children in the camps, adding that it would have long-term benefits for Dhaka and the refugees.

On Saturday, Bangladesh police said they shot and killed two refugees during a gunfight in a camp after the pair were accused of killing a ruling party official.