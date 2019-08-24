Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Confucius Institute banned

New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday said it would axe China’s Confucius Institute amid fears over potential foreign influence. The state government said in a review that, while it found no specific evidence of interference, it was improper for the program to continue. “The review found, however, a number of specific factors that could give rise to the perception that the Confucius Institute is or could be facilitating inappropriate foreign influence in the department,” it said. NSW is the only state government worldwide to have such a program and the arrangement placed Chinese government appointees inside the state’s education department, the report added.

NAURU

Immolation over medevacs

A 36-year-old Pakistani refugee has been hospitalized after he set himself alight in Nauru yesterday, amid warnings that the government’s attempts to repeal medevac laws could have fatal consequences. There are also concerns that more than 50 men were sent to Papua New Guinea’s immigration detention center without access to phones in a bid to block medevac applications. A Senate inquiry is examining a bill to repeal the medevac laws, which give Australian doctors power to facilitate the urgent medical transfer of refugees from Manus and Nauru. The government’s policy often saw delays of up to five years.

SYRIA

Idlib corridor opened

Damascus on Thursday said that it is opening a corridor for civilians to leave Idlib Province, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since April. The announcement came a day after government forces recaptured the strategic town of Khan Sheikhun. Damascus has opened such corridors out of rebel bastions in the past as a prelude to retaking them either by force or through negotiated surrenders. Civilians are often wary of accepting government offers of refuge or safe passage for fear of arrest or conscription into the regime’s depleted forces.

UNITED STATES

New agency warns of China

A new cybersecurity agency on Thursday said that China represents the greatest strategic risk to the nation, and as a result, its top operational priority is reducing the risks from Chinese compromises to the global supply chain, including 5G technology. The statement was part of a report outlining the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s strategic intent for the next five years. The agency’s other priorities include election security, federal cybersecurity and reducing risks for industrial control systems. Agency Director Christopher Krebs said in a speech that his agency is the nation’s “risk adviser,” which seeks to make other agencies and companies do a better job managing risk.