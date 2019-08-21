Indonesian police search for inmates after jail set ablaze

Reuters, JAKARTA

Indonesian police were yesterday hunting for more than 250 inmates who fled a jail in Papua that had been set ablaze a day earlier during a wave of civil unrest in cities across the country’s easternmost area.

The jail in the port city of Sorong was targeted in violence sparked by claims of racist abuse and physical mistreatment of Papuans studying elsewhere in Indonesia.

Protesters had attacked the jail, among other buildings, said Ade Kusmanto, a spokesman for the director-general of correctional facilities at the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

“After burning the regional government’s office facilities, [protesters] headed to the prison and threw rocks, provoking inmates,” Kusmanto said, adding that a prison warden had been injured in the unrest.

A total of 258 inmates had escaped, from among 547 held in the jail, he said, but added that some had since been recaptured, without elaborating.

Thousands of Papuans took the streets of the cities of Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura in Monday’s protests, blocking roads, damaging an airport and torching a town hall.

The protests were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the East Java city of Surabaya following accusations that they had disrespected the Indonesian flag in front of a dormitory during celebrations of Independence Day on Saturday.

Police fired tear gas into the dormitory before arresting 43 students, an activist said, adding that the students had been called “monkeys” during the operation.

The situation in some parts of Papua yesterday appeared calmer, with TV footage of Manokwari showing police and the military patrolling streets, while residents swept debris from the road.

However, in Sorong, about 400 protesters remained on the streets, Sorong Police Chief Mario P. Siregar told news portal Detik.com, while state news agency Antara said that some streets were still being blocked by burning tires.