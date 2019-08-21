Hong Kong Protests: Lam pledges new efforts at dialogue

Bloomberg

In an attempt to meet a key demand of protesters calling for her ouster, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday pledged to immediately establish a platform for dialogue, investigate complaints against police and institute a wide-ranging fact-finding study into the demonstrations.

While details remained scarce, Lam told a briefing that the dialogue platform would involve “people from different walks of life, different political views and stances.”

The government would enlist international experts to conduct the fact-finding study, which would be released to the public in six months, she added.

“I hope that this is a very responsible response to the aspirations for better understanding of what has taken place in Hong Kong,” Lam said.

The study “will provide the government with recommendations on how to move forward and also to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents,” she added.

The moves appear to be a fresh attempt to engage with pro-democracy protesters, who came out in force on Sunday in a largely peaceful gathering that contrasted with violent clashes with police in previous weeks.

While the move falls short of meeting the five key demands of demonstrators, who oppose Beijing’s attempts to tighten control over the territory, it indicates a softening in Lam’s stance after she earlier ruled out an independent inquiry.

Pressure has built on Lam among not just protesters, but also the police.

Anthony Neoh (梁定邦), chairman of the Independent Police Complaints Council, told the South China Morning Post in an article published yesterday that the territory cannot rely on police alone to restore calm and that a political solution was needed.

He said that he would not rule out an inquiry at a later stage, once the two sides had reconciled.

Lam has previously said that dialogue could resume after the violence has stopped.

Her efforts so far to reach out to some student leaders were rebuffed after they rejected her conditions on the meetings.

“This is something we want to do in a very sincere and humble manner,” Lam said at the briefing, adding that she would implement a “robust system” to look at complaints against police.

“Our goal is to make efforts to resolve differences,” she said.

The Civil Human Rights Front — which has organized the movement’s biggest mass marches — yesterday rejected her proposal.

“The fact is that Carrie Lam doesn’t see Hong Kong citizens as stakeholders in society, so what do we expect to talk about on the platform for dialogue?” Wong Yik-mo (黃奕武), the group’s vice convener, told reporters. “We do not need a platform for dialogue in which higher officials can bluff and waste our time and waste our money.”

Pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien (田北辰) said that Lam has a “golden window” to make concessions to the protesters in the wake of the peaceful rally.

If the government “wants to avoid any central government intervention during the month of September, this is a perfect time for Carrie Lam to think about addressing some of the five demands,” he told Bloomberg Television.

Tien criticized Lam’s response so far, saying that the territory needed a politician as a leader instead of a civil servant.