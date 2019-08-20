Agencies

UNITED STATES

‘From Russia with love’

A man discovered a 50-year-old letter in a bottle from the Russian Navy on the shores of western Alaska. Tyler Ivanoff found the handwritten Russian letter early this month while gathering firewood near Shishmaref, about 966km northwest of Anchorage, television station KTUU reported. Ivanoff shared his discovery on Facebook where Russian speakers translated the message to be a greeting from a Cold War Russian sailor dated June 20, 1969. The message included an address and a request for a response from the person who finds it. Reporters from the state-owned Russian media network Russia-1 tracked down the original writer, Captain Anatolii Prokofievich Botsanenko, KTUU reported. Botsanenko was skeptical he wrote the note until he saw his signature on the bottom. He said he sent the message when he was aboard the Sulak. Botsanenko shed tears when the Russian TV reporter told him the Sulak was sold for scrap in the 1990s.

UNITED STATES

CBP seizes ‘hot’ cargo

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized nearly 3.4 tonnes of marijuana worth US$2.3 million hidden in a consignment of jalapeno peppers. A sniffer dog alerted officers to a trailer with a shipment of peppers in San Diego on the border with Mexico on Thursday, the agency said. The CBP statement said “a 37-year-old male Mexican citizen entered the port of entry driving a tractor pulling a trailer with cargo manifested as jalapeno peppers.” Officers at Otay Mesa cargo facility found 314 packages of marijuana mixed among the jalapeno peppers. It was the second-largest haul of marijuana at the facility in days. Officers seized 4.8 tonnes of the drug in a shipment of plastic auto parts on Tuesday.

SPAIN

Thousands flee wildfire

A raging wildfire on the island of Gran Canaria forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, authorities said on Sunday, warning it could take days for the blaze to be brought under control. The fire, which has spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda region popular with tourists for its breathtaking views, is “extremely fierce” and “unstable,” Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres in a statement. No fatalities have been reported. More than 600 firefighters and 14 aircraft battled to contain the flames, hampered by strong winds and high temperatures. With the temperature set to rise yesterday, authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control. “The next few hours will be very important, because the weather forecast for the night is not good,” Torres said. The fire broke out days after another wildfire in the same region forced the evacuation of hundreds.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince denies Epstein link

Prince Andrew has rejected renewed suggestions he might have been involved in the alleged sex crimes of his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace that he “has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.” The statement was released after the Mail on Sunday obtained a Dec. 6, 2010, video showing Andrew inside Epstein’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman. The video was recorded after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution involving a minor. Epstein killed himself on Aug. 10 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.