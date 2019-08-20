Donald Trump says Greenland would be a ‘strategic’ buy

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that buying Greenland would be “a large real-estate deal” that could ease a financial burden on Denmark, which administers the island, but hours earlier Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ruled out any sale to the US.

“Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested, but we’ll talk to them a little bit,” Trump said as he left New Jersey for Washington after spending two weeks at his golf course, adding that a deal is “not No. 1 on the burner.”

Trump said that Denmark loses almost US$700 million a year overseeing the massive ice-covered island with about 58,000 residents.

“It’s hurting Denmark very badly,” he said.

“Essentially it’s a large real-estate deal,” Trump said. “A lot of things can be done.”

The president is due to visit Denmark on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, but said he was not sure if there would be discussion about a deal.

Danish officials have been adamant that there would be no sale since reports emerged last week that Trump had directed advisers and lawyers to review a possible deal.

“Greenland isn’t for sale, Greenland isn’t Danish, Greenland is Greenlandic,” Frederiksen said during a visit to Greenland, according to local newspaper Sermitsiaq. “I keep trying to hope that this isn’t something that was seriously meant.”

US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow earlier on Sunday said that Greenland is a “strategic place” rich in valuable minerals and that discussions are continuing.

“The president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase,” Kudlow said on Fox News Sunday.