US talks secretly to Venezuela socialist boss

AP, BOGOTA

The US has made secret contact with Venezuelan Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello as close allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s inner circle seek guarantees they will not face prosecution for alleged abuses and crimes if they cede to growing demands to remove him, a senior official in US President Donald Trump’s administration said.

Cabello, 56, who is considered the most powerful man in Venezuela after Maduro, met last month in Caracas with someone who is in close contact with the Trump administration, the official told reporters.

A second meeting is in the works, but has not yet taken place.

The Associated Press is withholding the intermediary’s name and details of the encounter with Cabello out of concern the person could suffer reprisals. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they are not authorized to discuss the talks, which are still preliminary.

It is not clear whether the talks have Maduro’s approval or not.

Cabello is a major power broker inside Venezuela, who has seen his influence in the government and security forces expand as Maduro’s grip on power has weakened, but he has also been accused by US officials of being behind massive corruption, drug trafficking and even death threats against a sitting US senator.

The official said that under no circumstances is the US looking to prop up Cabello or pave the way for him to substitute Maduro.

Instead, the goal of the outreach is to ratchet up pressure on the regime by contributing to the knife fight the US believes is taking place behind the scenes among competing circles of power within the ruling party.

Similar contacts exist with other top Venezuelan insiders, the official said, and the US is in a listening mode to hear what it would take for them to betray Maduro and support a transition plan.

Cabello did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an aide said the US has been increasingly knocking on his door, desperately looking to establish contact.

The aide rejected the notion that Cabello was somehow betraying Maduro, saying that Cabello would only meet with Americans with the president’s permission and if it contributes to lifting sanctions he blames for crippling the oil-dependent economy.

The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he is not authorized to discuss political affairs publicly.

A person familiar with the last month’s encounter said that Cabello appeared savvy and arrived to the meeting with the US-backed envoy well prepared, with a clear understanding of Venezuela’s political problems.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they are not authorized to discuss the matter.

As Venezuela’s crisis grinds on, a predictable pattern has emerged where Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who the US and dozens of other countries recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader, has been unable to woo the military and take power.

However, Maduro lacks enough strength to apprehend his rival or rescue the collapsed economy amid ever-tightening US sanctions.

This month, the US slapped a new round of sanctions that seizes all of the Maduro government’s assets in the US and threatens to punish companies from third countries that continue to do business with him.

Talks sponsored by Norway between the opposition and government have been slow-going and were suspended this month by Maduro, who accused Guaido of celebrating the US’ “brutal blockade.”