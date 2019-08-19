Agencies

FRANCE

Waiter shot over sandwich

A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said on Saturday. The waiter’s colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb on Friday night, the source said. Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene. The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough,” fled the scene. Police told reporters that a murder investigation has been opened.

GERMANY

Couple stabbed at station

Police have said a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an “act of relationship violence.” The incident was the third fatal attack at a train station within a month. The dpa news agency reported on Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23. The station was full of people at the time, police said, including a wedding party of about 20 people. The suspect surrendered to police at the scene without resisting, police said.

UNITED STATES

Plane crashes into home

A plane crashed into a New York home on Saturday, killing one resident and one person on the aircraft and causing a massive fire, state police said. The National Transportation Safety Board is to determine why the Cessna 303 plunged at about 4:30pm in the rural town of Union Vale. State police spokesman Steven Nevel said three men were on the plane; one died and two were injured. Of three people in the home, one died, another was seriously hurt and the third is missing. Two golden retriever puppies and a grown Newfoundland dog escaped the flames that engulfed the house.

BULGARIA

Coke found among bananas

A warehouse worker has discovered 75kg of cocaine hidden among bananas shipped from Ecuador to the Black Sea port of Burgas, prosecutors and police said on Saturday. The drugs were packed in bricks wrapped up in metal foil and hidden inside the shipment of 20,626 boxes of bananas, Burgas regional prosecutor Georgy Chinev told journalists outside the warehouse of the InterCitrus fruit distribution company. A warehouse worker came upon the 2.5kg packages on Saturday morning and alerted police, Burgas police chief Kaloyan Kaloyanov said. Officials said the fruit arrived on July 27 on a ship from Ecuador that also made a stopover in Italy. Authorities would be checking other warehouses of the same fruit company in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv in the coming days, they said.

UNITED STATES

Woman gets triple surprise

A South Dakota woman who recently gave birth to triplets has said she did not find out about her pregnancy until she went to the hospital with what she thought were kidney stones. Dannette Giltz, of Sturgis, gave birth to the healthy triplets on Aug. 10, KOTA-TV reported. Giltz said that despite having two other children, she did not know she was 34 weeks pregnant. She said that when she started having pains, she thought it was from kidney stones, which she has had before. Doctors told her she was actually in labor — with multiple babies. The triplets were born within four minutes.