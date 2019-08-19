Some Kashmir curbs reimposed

Reuters, SRINAGAR

Indian authorities reimposed restrictions on movement in major parts of Kashmir’s biggest city, Srinagar, yesterday after violent overnight clashes between residents and police in which dozens were injured, two senior officials and eyewitnesses said.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a series of protests against New Delhi’s Aug. 5 revocation of the region’s autonomy. This followed an easing in curbs on movement on Saturday morning.

The state government has said that it has not imposed a curfew over the past two weeks, but yesterday people were being turned back at multiple roadblocks set up in the city.

Security forces at some roadblocks have told residents there is a curfew.

Two senior government officials told reporters that at least two dozen people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries after violent clashes broke out in the old city on Saturday night.

Representatives in the Jammu & Kashmir government in Srinagar and the federal government in New Delhi did not immediately return calls asking about this clampdown or seeking an assessment of the number of injuries and clashes.

One of the official sources said that people pelted security forces with stones in around two dozen places across Srinagar.

He said that the intensity of the stone pelting protests has increased over past few days.

The heavy overnight clashes took place mostly in Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara areas of the old city where Indian troops fired tear gas, chili grenades and pellets to disperse protesters, eyewitnesses and officials said.

Chili grenades contain very spicy chili pepper, and produce a major eye and skin irritant, as well as a pungent smell, when they are unleashed.

The officials, who declined to be identified because they are not supposed to talk to the media, said that clashes also took place in other parts of the city, including Soura, a hotbed of protests in the past two weeks.

A senior government official and hospital authorities at Srinagar’s main hospital said that at least 17 people came there with pellet injuries.

Twelve people were discharged, while five with grievous injuries were admitted, they said.

The hospital officials and a police officer told reporters that a 65-year-old man, Mohammad Ayub of Braripora, was admitted to the hospital after he had major breathing difficulties when tear gas and chili grenades were fired in the old city area on Saturday afternoon.

He died in hospital on Saturday night and has already been buried, they said.

Javed Ahmad, 35, and from the wealthy Rajbagh area of Srinagar, was prevented from going to the old city early yesterday morning by paramilitary police at a barricade near the city center.

“I had to visit my parents there. Troops had blocked the road with concertina wire. They asked me to go back as there was curfew in the area,” he said.

Telephone landlines were restored in parts of the city on Saturday after a 12-day blackout and the state government said most telephone exchanges in the region would start working by yesterday evening. Internet and cellphones remained blocked in Kashmir.

More than 500 political or community leaders and activists remained in detention, and some have been flown to prisons outside the state.

For 30 years in the part of Kashmir that it controls, India has been fighting a revolt in which at least 50,000 people have been killed.