Agencies

CAMEROON

Pirates abduct ship crew

A German shipping company has said pirates have abducted eight crew members from one of its vessels off the coast of West Africa. MC-Schiffahrt said on its Web site that pirates attacked the MarMalaita late on Wednesday while it was anchored off Douala. The Hamburg-based company said it has assembled an emergency response team and is working with “all relevant authorities” to free its crew. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that three Russians were among those seized, citing information from the seaman recruiting agency Marlow Navigation of St Petersburg.

UNITED STATES

Children’s book artist dies

Charles Santore, an illustrator known for his richly detailed and whimsical interpretations of classic children’s books, has died, his daughter said on Friday. Christina Santore said her father died on Sunday last week after a brief illness in Philadelphia, where he was born, raised and worked. He was 84. He spent more than three decades reimagining classic children’s tales like L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz, Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit, Grimm fairy-tales and Aesop’s fables. “Charlie Santore was an artistic treasure in the industry. He created worlds that were familiar, but elevated them beyond the scope of our imagination,” said Running Press Kids creative director Frances Soo Ping-chow, who worked with Santore for more than a decade.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Alexander statues vandalized

Efforts by the government to relabel public statues of historic figures, under a deal with Greece, are off to a rocky start. Vandals removed plaques installed on Thursday on three statues in the capital, Skopje, of Alexander the Great and his family, which stated that they belong to ancient Greek history. One of the plaques removed was retrieved on Friday. No arrests were made. Greece long accused its neighbor, formerly called Macedonia, of trying to appropriate ancient Greek culture and of harboring territorial claims on northern Greece.

UNITED STATES

NASA picks lunar lander firm

NASA picked on Friday Alabama’s Rocket City to lead development of the next moon lander for astronauts. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville beat out Johnson Space Center in Houston, which managed the Apollo lunar lander a half-century ago. The new lunar lander — not yet built or even designed — is meant to carry a woman and a man to the moon’s south pole by 2024. Under the plan, the astronauts are to depart for the surface from a small space station around the moon and return there.

UNITED STATES

Man convicted for torture

A California man who previously escaped from jail and was on the run for a week was on Friday convicted of kidnapping and torturing a marijuana dispensary owner who he mistakenly believed had buried large sums of money in the desert. A jury in Newport Beach found Hossein Nayeri, 40, guilty of two counts of kidnapping and one count of torture in the 2012 abduction of the dispensary owner and his roommate’s girlfriend. Nayeri and three others plotted to kidnap and rob the man, who was bound and burned with a blowtorch while his captors drove through the desert demanding the money, authorities said. They cut off his penis before leaving him and the woman on the side of a road, the authorities said.