‘Fierce’ Pacific forum meeting almost collapsed

Critical talks at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu almost collapsed twice amid “fierce” clashes between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga over Australia’s “red lines” on climate change.

Vanuatuan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ralph Regenvanu, who was part of the drafting committee of the forum communique and observed the leaders’ retreat, said there was heated discussion over the Australian delegation’s insistence on the removal of references to coal, setting a target of limiting global warming to below 1.5°C and announcing a strategy for zero emissions by 2050.

He described the discussions as “frank, fierce at times, [with] very strong positions being held.”

“Negotiations almost broke down twice, [with leaders] saying ‘this is not going to happen, we’re not going to have a collective decision,’” he said.

Leaders had to take a break from proceedings, which started at about 9.30am and lasted for almost 12 hours.

“That’s why it took so long,” Regenvanu said. “When things break down, you know there’s a huge amount of frustration. Luckily ... the leaders were able to bring it back.”

Leaders had to cancel meetings and news conferences scheduled for the afternoon, as the retreat stretched through the afternoon and well into the night. An evening feast that was meant to mark the close of the forum, prepared by the community from one of Tuvalu’s eight atolls, complete with a traditional dance performance, began without the leaders.

Regenvanu said one compromise proposed to resolve the impasse was to declare a climate crisis for the Pacific island states, which do not include Australia, rather than for the whole region.

He said Australia had agreed to that “in total blindness to what’s happening in their own country.”

“On emissions reduction and dealing with your own climate, Australia is out there, they’re not with us,” he said. “Pretty much on everything else we’re on the same team, in terms of mitigation, adaptation, making sure there’s resourcing for all this; it’s only in terms of domestic emissions strategy that Australia is way out.”

Asked whether the breakdowns came because of Australia’s refusal to budge on its positions on climate change, Regenvanu said: “That would not be an incorrect assumption.”

He said it was mostly Sopoaga who took the fight to Australia.

Speaking yesterday morning at a joint news conference with Morrison, Sopoaga said he had told the Australian prime minister during the retreat: “’You are concerned about saving your economies, your situation in Australia, I’m concerned about saving my people in Tuvalu and likewise other leaders of small island countries.’”

“That was the tone of the discussion,” Sopoaga said. “Please don’t expect that [Australia] comes and we bow down or that ... we were exchanging flarey language, not swearing, but of course you know, expressing the concerns of leaders and I was very happy with the exchange of ideas, it was frank. Prime minister Morrison, of course, stated his position and I stated my position and [that of] other leaders: We need to save these people.”

Despite the concessions to Australia throughout the communique and climate change statement, Sopoaga said he thought leaders had achieved “probably the best outcome given the context and circumstances.”