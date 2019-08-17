Israel to let in barred US lawmaker

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israel is to allow a visit by barred US Representative Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, on “humanitarian” grounds, the Israeli Ministry of the Interior announced yesterday.

It said Israeli Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri decided to allow Tlaib to make a “humanitarian visit to her grandmother” in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after the lawmaker had sent him a written pledge “to respect conditions imposed by Israel.”

Tlaib had “promised not to promote the cause of the boycott of Israel during her stay,” in a letter to Deri sent overnight, the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli media published the letter reading: “I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s... This could be my last opportunity to see her. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit.”

On Thursday, Israel announced it would bar a planned visit by Tlaib and fellow US Representative Ilhan Omar over their support of a boycott of the Jewish state for its treatment of the Palestinians.

They were expected to arrive in Israel at the weekend for a visit that would have taken them to the Palestinian territories.

The decision to bar the congresswomen, although encouraged by US President Donald Trump, drew sharp criticism in the US from several allies of Israel, including top Democratic lawmakers, presidential hopefuls and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an influential pro-Israel lobby.

Israel announced its decision shortly after Trump called on the country to bar the representatives.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He continued with typical bombast: “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds... They are a disgrace!”

The US president told reporters later in the day the lawmakers had “said some of the worst things I’ve ever heard said about Israel. So how can Israel say: ‘welcome?’”

Tlaib and Omar are outspoken critics of Trump, who has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu alleged the itinerary of the representatives showed they intended to strengthen the boycott movement against Israel.

“As a vibrant and free democracy, Israel is open to any critic and criticism, with one exception,” Netanyahu said. “Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and act to boycott Israel, as is the case with other democracies that prevent the entry of people whom they see as harming the country.”