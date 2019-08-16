Severe tropical storm turns deadly in Japan

AFP, TOKYO

A powerful tropical storm yesterday lashed Japan, bringing strong winds and torrential rain that claimed at least one life, prompted warnings of landslides and flooding, and sparked evacuation advisories and travel chaos at a peak holiday period.

Tropical Storm Krosa — one notch below a typhoon — slammed into the southern Hiroshima region, packing wind gusts of up to 126kph.

Dramatic television footage showed violent winds uprooting trees, snapping lampposts and spinning pods on a Ferris wheel.

Meanwhile, high waves smashed into a breakwater, engulfing a 10m lighthouse, while swollen rivers broke their banks and swamped nearby roads.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation advisory to about 430,000 people in the storm’s path, although few appeared to have heeded the warning.

A 82-year-old man was confirmed dead after he fell in the sea in Hiroshima trying to moor his boat, a local government spokesman said.

Public broadcaster NHK and local authorities said at least 21 people sustained injuries, including a man in his 50s who broke his leg.

“We still have intermittent downpours,” said Takayoshi Sugimoto, a disaster management official in Tokushima Prefecture. “We will remain vigilant as more rain is expected in the afternoon.”

The Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that a party of 18 people including children were stranded during a barbeque in a valley when the river rose rapidly on Wednesday. They were rescued yesterday morning.

Krosa also sparked travel chaos as people battled to return to major cities following the Obon festival.

At least 761 domestic flights were canceled to and from cities in western Japan and bullet train services were either scrapped or sharply reduced.

Ferries connecting the southern Shikoku Island and other parts of Japan were also canceled as high waves lashed the coast.

Krosa weakened significantly from earlier in the week as it stalled in the Pacific Ocean, but it boasts an unusually large eye, meaning it is likely to dump rain over a wide area. It was moving north at 30kph and the rain is expected to last for an extended period.