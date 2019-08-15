Agencies

TUVALU

NZ is doing its part: Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared that “Australia has to answer to the Pacific” on climate change, saying that her nation is doing what it can to limit global emissions to 1.5oC and expects other nations to do the same. Ardern stopped short of saying that New Zealand would throw its weight behind the smaller Pacific nations who are urging Australia to commit to a rapid transition from a coal-based economy at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum. “Issues around Australia’s domestic policy are issues for Australia,” she said, when asked about Australia’s coal use. “We will continue to say that New Zealand will do our bit and we have an expectation that everyone else will as well — we have to,” she added.

AUSTRALIA

Pig semen smugglers jailed

Two pig farmers in Perth are to be jailed after being convicted of illegally importing Danish pig semen concealed in shampoo bottles. Torben Soerensen has been sentenced to three years in prison, while Henning Laue faces a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine and biosecurity laws. The semen was used in GD Pork’s artificial breeding program.

VIETNAM

Chinese survey ship returns

A Chinese survey vessel has re-entered disputed waters in the South China Sea, according to ship tracking analysis, after a tense month-long standoff in the same area that inflamed tensions between Hanoi and Beijing. Last month, Chinese geological survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 entered waters surrounding the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), which are claimed by Taiwan, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Indonesia. The ship remained for several weeks with a number of Chinese Coast Guard ships. Las week, Hanoi said the ship had left, but on Tuesday it had returned, the US-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies said. The ship and at least two Chinese coast guard vessels remained in the area early yesterday, center senior analyst Devin Thorne said.

MALAYSIA

UK teen autopsy conducted

Doctors are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a 15-year-old British teen whose naked body was found nine days after she disappeared from a nature resort. Nora Anne Quinn’s body was discovered on Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5km from the Dusun eco-resort in Negeri Sembilan state, where she went missing on Sunday last week. The body was airlifted to a hospital, where she was positively identified by her parents. In a statement yesterday, her family thanked the rescue team, adding that their hearts are broken and that “the cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable.”

RUSSIA

Village evacuation canceled

The military on Tuesday told residents of a village near a navy testing range to evacuate, but canceled the order hours later, adding to the confusion caused by a missile explosion at the range on Thursday last week that led to a brief spike in radiation that frightened residents and raised questions about the military’s weapons program. The initial notice from the military told residents of Nyonoksa to move out temporarily, citing unspecified activities at the range, but a few hours later, the military said that the planned activities were canceled and rescinded the request to leave, said Ksenia Yudina, a spokeswoman for the Severodvinsk regional administration.