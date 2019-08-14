Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Press freedom curbs decried

Media executives yesterday told a parliamentary inquiry that there are many laws that criminalize journalism in a nation plagued by official secrecy. The inquiry into press freedom was called by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security following high-profile Federal Police raids on media outlets in June. A dozen senior executives from major news organizations demanded changes to national security laws at the Sydney hearing. News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller criticized lawmakers for stamping the words “secret” or “classified” on documents, and then hiding behind laws that keep citizens in the dark. “We might not be living in a police state, but we are living in a state of secrecy,” he said.

HONG KONG

‘Disguised’ police defended

Police have defended their tactics and use of force against protesters during another weekend of violent clashes, including deploying officers disguised as protesters and allegedly shooting at demonstrators at close range with pepper-spray pellets. The police on Monday attempted to fend off criticism about videos from Sunday night’s clashes that showed graphic images of a woman who was shot in the eye and of an arrest in which officers dressed like protesters pinned a bleeding demonstrator to the ground. “Our decoy officers do not take part in any unlawful activities,” Deputy Commissioner Tang Ping-keung (鄧炳強) said.

CANADA

Trudeau warns China on HK

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said that he was extremely concerned about events in Hong Kong and urged Chinese authorities to handle the protests there with tact. “We certainly call on China to be very careful and very respectful in how it deals with people who have legitimate concerns in Hong Kong,” Trudeau told a news conference in Toronto.

KYRGYZSTAN

Ex-head plotted coup: official

Former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained on Thursday last week in raids on his compound, was seeking to overthrow the government, State Committee for National Security head Orozbek Opumbayev said yesterday. “His intention was a state coup. I say that officially,” Opumbayev told a news conference in the capital of Bishkek. Atambayev was detained in a massive security operation after a previous attempt to detain him a day earlier failed amid clashes between his supporters and law enforcement that left one officer dead.

CANADA

Suspects killed themselves

Police say they believe that two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire. The Manitoba Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies and confirmed on Monday that the bodies they found last week were indeed 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky.

MEXICO

Truck hid 146 migrants

Federal police said that they have found 146 Central American migrants packed aboard a freight truck in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The migrants were traveling in overcrowded and unsafe conditions in the tractor-trailer, the Department of Public Safety said on Monday. One hundred and fifteen of the migrants were from Honduras, and the rest were from Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. They were placed in the custody of the National Institute of Migration.