Agencies

NORWAY

Suspect denies murder

A man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire at a mosque near Oslo rejects allegations of murder and attempted murder, his lawyer Unni Fries said yesterday. The man, identified by media as 21-year old Philip Manshaus, is suspected of killing his 17-year-old stepsister and attempted murder at al-Noor mosque on Saturday. Police are considering adding a charge of “attempted act of terror.” The suspect was due to appear before a judge at 1pm for a detention hearing. The suspect entered the mosque in Baerum armed with at least two weapons and opened fire before being overpowered by a 65-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.

PORTUGAL

Strike spurs fuel rationing

With fuel-tanker drivers starting a strike, the government yesterday imposed fuel rationing at gasoline stations, promising to prevent the labor action from paralyzing the nation at the height of the tourist season. The National Hazardous Materials Drivers’ Union decided to stop work for the second time this year after talks with their employers over better pay and workers’ rights failed. The government on Friday declared an energy crisis ahead of the strike, allowing it to ensure full supplies to ports, hospitals, airports and other priority users. The fuel rationing for the public restricts drivers to a maximum of 15 liters of gasoline per filling at specially designated stations covered by the government-decreed minimum services scheme, and 25 liters at all other stations.

MEXICO

Governor new party head

Campeche Governor Alejandro Moreno, who is seen as close to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, apparently won a vote to head the former ruling party. An exit poll by Consulta Mitofsky pointed to a wide victory for Moreno to lead the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Moreno’s apparent victory suggests the PRI might become a sort of loyal opposition or satellite party for Lopez Obrador. The president’s own Morena party lacks the PRI’s experience, discipline and political machinery. In a speech claiming victory, Moreno pledged that under his leadership, the PRI would be “a strong, critical assertive opposition.”

SPAIN

Arson suspect arrested

A huge fire raging on the island of Gran Canaria has sparked the evacuation of hundreds of people and a man suspected of lighting the blaze has been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. About 1,000 hectares have so far been destroyed in the fire, which erupted on Saturday in the western municipality of Artenara near the provincial capital of Las Palmas. About 1,000 residents evacuated overnight have not yet been allowed to return to their homes, emergency services said in a statement on Sunday. Police said they had detained a man for allegedly starting the fire by using welding equipment.

GREECE

Forest fire under control

Firefighters yesterday brought under control a major forest fire that was threatening homes on the outskirts of Athens, officials said. At least two houses were burned, but there were no reports of injuries as police quickly evacuated the area and blocked roads. The civil protection authority said the blaze started at about 3am in the eastern suburb of Peania, in the pine-forested foothills of Mount Ymittos. “It was a huge fire with flames around 20m high, near homes,” civil protection chief Nikos Hardalias told Antenna TV.