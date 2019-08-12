Agencies

GUATEMALA

Voters head to polls

More than 8 million people were eligible to vote yesterday as former first lady Sandra Torres and opinion poll frontrunner Alejandro Giammattei bid to succeed President Jimmy Morales. Both candidates have failed in previous bids for the presidency. The center-left Torres, whose ex-husband Alvaro Colom was president from 2008-2012, has been suspected of involvement in corruption before. Giammattei, a 63-year-old conservative, has been branded by investigative Web site Nomada as “impulsive ... despotic, tyrannical ... capricious, vindictive.”

GERMANY

Some Amazon funds halted

The government is to partially suspend funds sent to Brazil to finance projects aimed at preserving the Amazon forest due to increasing deforestation, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday. The decision reflects “great concerns with an increasing deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon,” the German embassy told the newspaper, adding that the cut does not affect the Amazon Fund, to which Germany is a key donor. Deforestation in the Brazil’s rainforest surged 67 percent in the first seven months of the year, according to Brazil’s space research agency, though the government has claimed the data are unreliable and misleading.

CANADA

Gondola’s cable rope cut

Dozens of cable cars of the Squamish Sea-to-Sky Gondola in Squamish, British Columbia, crashed into a forested hillside after a vandal attack severed overhead wires before dawn on Saturday, police and operators said. Thirty cabins fell to the ground when the 2km haul rope was cut. “We believe that the cable has been cut and this is a deliberate act of vandalism,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Kara Triance told reporters. A major tourist attraction, the route can carry up to 240 people at a time and offers views of fjords on the Pacific Coast. The facility will be closed for the “foreseeable future,” operators said. Police said no one was injured and asked for information from nearby hikers and campers who might have witnessed the incident.

UNITED KINGDOM

PM vows more prison spots

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is promising more prisons and stronger police powers in an effort to fight violent crime. The government yesterday announced plans to create 10,000 more prison places to ease overcrowding and said it would allow police to stop and search people without reasonable suspicion “if serious violence is anticipated.” Labour Party law-and-order spokeswoman Diane Abbott said it was “a tried-and-tested recipe for unrest, not violence reduction.”

UNITED KINGDOM

UKIP elects new leader

The UK Independence Party (UKIP), which was instrumental in bringing about the 2016 referendum to leave the EU, but has since become almost irrelevant, on Saturday elected a new leader, the sixth in the past three years. Richard Braine replaces Gerard Batten, who stepped down in June after support plummeted amid accusations that he had taken the anti-EU party in a far-right direction.

MEXICO

Failure limits bank actions

Problems at a Mexico City data-processing center caused widespread failure across the nation’s banking system on Saturday, with companies and consumers reporting a spike in declined payments and transactions. The issue was tied to Prosa, an electronic payments firm.

MYANMAR

Troops deployed amid floods