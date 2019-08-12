One hurt in Oslo mosque shooting, suspect arrested

AFP, OSLO

A gunman armed with multiple weapons on Saturday opened fire in a mosque near Oslo, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshiper and arrested, Norwegian police and witnesses said.

Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman related to the suspect was found in a home in the suburb of Baerum where the shooting took place earlier in the day, police said on Saturday evening.

Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and have opened a murder probe.

The head of the mosque described the assailant as a young white man dressed in black and said he was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest.

He said only three people had been inside the al-Noor Islamic center at the time of the attack.

Police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 4pm.

Officers first reported that a victim had been shot, but later clarified one person had sustained “minor injuries.”

Police said the suspect appeared to have acted on his own.

“It is a Norwegian young man, with a Norwegian background. He lives in the vicinity,” Oslo police spokesman Rune Skjold had told a news conference earlier on Saturday.

Skjold added that the suspect had been known to police before the incident, but could not be described as someone with a “criminal background.”

The man — who was in his early 20s — was taken into custody, police said in a press release carried by Norwegian media, adding that he would be interrogated “on the events at the mosque and the homicide.”

“One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform,” Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local media.

Mushtaq said that the man had carried multiple weapons, but that he had been subdued by a member of the mosque, who was 75 years old and had been reading the Koran after a prayer session.

The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim hajj. Police said they would be sending out more officers so that those celebrating would “be as safe as possible.”

Broadcaster TV2 reported they had learned the identity of the man and located a post to an online forum from someone using the same name, posted only hours before the attack.

The post seemingly praising the New Zealand attacker and ended with the words “Valhall awaits.”