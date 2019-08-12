Tanzania mourns 64 killed in fuel tanker explosion

AFP, MOROGORO, Tanzania

Tanzania was in mourning yesterday, preparing to bury the dead after 64 people perished when a crashed fuel tanker exploded as crowds rushed to syphon off leaking petrol.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared a period of mourning through today following the deadly blast near the town of Morogoro, west of Dar es Salaam.

He is to be represented at the funerals by Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, an official statement said.

The burials were to start yesterday afternoon, Tanzanian Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jenista Mhagama announced during the morning after relatives identified the dead.

The latest in a series of similar disasters in Africa left 64 dead and 70 injured, Morogoro Governor Stephen Kebwe said.

Thirty-nine seriously hurt people had been taken to hospital in Dar es Salaam, while the others were being treated in Morogoro.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in flames and huge clouds of black smoke, with charred bodies. The burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis lay scattered on the ground among scorched trees. A video posted on social media showed dozens of people carrying yellow jerricans around the truck.

Magufuli on Saturday called for people to stop the dangerous practice of stealing fuel in such a way, a common event in many poor parts of Africa.

Magufuli issued a statement saying he was “very shocked” by the looting of fuel from damaged vehicles.

“There are vehicles that carry dangerous fuel oil, as in this case in Morogoro, there are others that carry toxic chemicals or explosives, let’s stop this practice, please,” he said.

Last month, 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as people tried to take the fuel.