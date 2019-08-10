Agencies

INDIA

Curfew eased for prayers

Authorities were yesterday to ease a curfew in troubled Kashmir so that the Muslim-majority population could go to Friday prayers, the region’s police chief told reporters. “People are allowed to pray within their neighborhood, there is no restriction on that,” Jammu & Kashmir Police Director-General Dilbag Singh said. “But they should not venture out of their local area.” Kashmir, also claimed by Pakistan, has been on lockdown since Monday with no Internet or telephone service and severe restrictions on movement after the government canceled the Himalayan region’s special autonomous status. Tens of thousands of additional troops have been sent to the region to impose the clampdown, which has been condemned by Pakistan and some opposition politicians. However, there have been sporadic protests, with police chasing groups of pro-separatist demonstrators, many of whom gather at night, residents said.

JAPAN

Mayor decries nuclear arms

Nagasaki yesterday marked the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city as the mayor criticized nuclear states, including the US and Russia, for challenging survivors’ efforts toward establishing a nuclear-free world. Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue lamented in his peace declaration that the opinion that nuclear weapons are useful is gaining traction. The US and Russia are returning to development and deployment of nuclear weapons, as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was dissolved, he said. Taue urged world leaders to visit the atomic-bombed cities and learn firsthand the inhumanity of nuclear weapons. Survivors and other participants marked the 11:02am blast with a minute of silence.

THE NETHERLANDS

Heat caused more deaths

Almost 400 more people died in the nation during Europe’s record-breaking heat wave than in a regular summer week, Statistics Netherlands said yesterday. In total, 2,964 people died during the week that started on July 22, the agency said, which was about 15 percent more than during an average week in the summertime. Temperature records tumbled across Europe during the heat wave late last month and on July 25 topped 40°C in the country for the first time since records began. The death toll during that week was comparable to the rate during two heat waves in 2006, which were among the longest ever in the country, researchers said. About 300 of the additional fatalities were among people aged 80 or older. Most of the deaths occurred in the east, where temperatures were higher and the heat wave lasted longer. The heat wave was Europe’s second in a month, and climate specialists warned that such bursts of heat might become more common due to global warming.