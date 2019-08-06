Centuries-old bazaar in Aleppo slowly recovering

AP

Bit by bit, Aleppo’s centuries-old bazaar is being rebuilt as Syrians try to restore one of their historical crown jewels devastated during years of brutal fighting for control of the city.

The historic Old City at the center of Aleppo saw some of the worst battles of Syria’s eight-year civil war. Government forces finally wrested it away from rebel control in December 2016 in a devastating siege that left the eastern half of Aleppo and much of the Old City — a UNESCO world heritage site — in ruins.

The bazaar, a network of covered markets, or souks, dating as far back as the 1300s and running through the Old City, was severely damaged, nearly a third of it completely destroyed. Most of it remains that way: blasted domes, mangled metal and shops without walls or roofs.

However, planners are hoping that by rebuilding segments of the bazaar and getting some shops back open, eventually they can reinject life into the markets.

Before the war, the historic location drew in Syrians and tourists, shopping for food, spices, cloth, soap made from olive oil and other handicrafts.

The latest to be renovated is al-Saqatiyah Market, a cobblestone alley covered with arches and domes dotted with openings to let in shafts of sunlight.

Along it are 53 shops, mostly butchers and shops selling nuts and dried goods.

This souk had seen relatively less damage, and the US$400,000 renovation took about eight months, with funding from the Aga Khan Foundation.

One butcher, Saleh Abu Dan, has been closed up since rebels took over the Old City in the summer of 2012. He is now getting ready to open again in the next few weeks.

He said that he is happy with the renovation, which added a solar power electrical system, although he still needs to spend about US$2,000 to fix his refrigerator, and buy a new grill and meat grinder.

“I inherited this shop from my grandfather and father, and I hope that my grandchildren will work here,” he said.

The market’s official inauguration is scheduled for later this month, but rebuilding is one step — bringing life back is another.

Al-Saqatiyah is the third souk to be rebuilt in Aleppo, after the Khan al-Gumruk and the copper market.

A year after their reopening, both those souks still struggle to attract customers. Most days they are largely empty.

“I open for a few hours a day, but rarely sell anything,” the owner of a cloth shop in Khan al-Gumruk said.

Many of the customers who used to throng the markets before the war have either left the country or got used to shopping in other parts of the city since business stopped in old Aleppo after rebels stormed eastern and central neighborhoods seven years ago. Tourism is non-existent.

Getting into the opened markets in the souk today is difficult as many of the alleys are closed and deserted.

Aleppo was Syria’s main commercial center before the war. Reconstruction of its devastated eastern sector has hardly begun.

Basel al-Dhaher, the architect who led renovation of al-Saqatiyah market, said that it would take tens of millions of dollars to rebuild the entire bazaar.

Western sanctions that block money transfers to and from Syria are delaying work, he said, adding that al-Saqatiyah was chosen for renovation because the work could be finished quickly and inspire others to rebuild.

Some shopkeepers are hopeful that strategy can work.