Back to the wild: How ‘ungardening’ took root in US

Retired union organizer Anna Burger lives by a busy road just a minute’s walk from a metro station in Washington, but every morning she wakes up to a birdsong symphony.

Butterflies, squirrels and even the occasional deer also visit the tree-covered property that she has cultivated with a focus on native species that provide nesting space and nourishment for the local wildlife.

Well-manicured grass lawns have long been associated with the American Dream, but a growing “rewilding” movement now seeks to reclaim yard space for nature.

“We knew that putting chemicals on grass to try to keep it green seemed to be a futile process that wasn’t good for kids playing or for the environment,” Burger said.

She and her husband bought the house in 1990 and “we’ve tried to make it friendly, making sure that we have water sources, making sure that there are food sources so these trees aren’t the most colorful, but have great berries,” she said.

The couple’s home is surrounded by several houses whose occupants take a more traditional approach toward their green space, but a stroll through the leafy Takoma Park neighborhood reveals many more where “ungardening” has taken root.

Precise definitions of what this means vary, but the concept of meddling less and celebrating nature more was notably popularized in 1993 book Noah’s Garden by Sara Stein, a Bible for the movement.

A few blocks away from Burger’s house, Jim Nichols, a nurse consultant and massage therapist, showed off the “Certified Wildlife Habitat” sign he acquired from a local non-profit group after meeting requirements such as feeding, nesting space and water supply.

Nichols also eschews the use of pesticides in his yard, saying: “We have a lot of insects and I try to work with the insects,” adding that he is particularly proud of the honey bees that come to water.

“It’s my energy space. It’s where I get energy and feed off the energy from my garden,” he added.

Irving and Gail, retired public-school teachers in their 70s from the same neighborhood, have a yard space filled with forest-like undergrowth and dozens of trees, attracting cardinals, blue jays and robins, but also plenty of mosquitoes.

“People will come up and either love it or they think it’s out of control,” said Gail, declining to give her last name.

That tension speaks to the conflicting views that have emerged about rewilding efforts, said Chris Swan, an ecologist at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

On the one hand is an opposition to “this American tradition of mowing a garden and having a lawn” in favor of letting nature take its course, which in turn increases biodiversity of plants and animals, he said.

However, people think that often “looks messy, it looks unkempt,” he added.

“I don’t think people mind having something that looks like ... a wild place or prairie, or a meadow, but they don’t like to see too tall. Anything over 3 feet [1m] starts to make people uncomfortable,” Swan said.

Looking beyond relatively affluent suburbs, Swan argued that rewilding efforts can be even more transformative in the inner cities.

From 2014 to last year, he oversaw an ambitious experiment in the city of Baltimore, about 48km northeast of Washington, where decades of population decline have left about 17,000 vacant lots.

Most of these lots had very poor quality soil and were overcome with debris, but Swan and his colleagues showed they could turn eyesores into urban meadows by planting native species, such as purple coneflowers and black-eyed Susans, that prospered beyond their expectations.