Agencies

INDONESIA

Earthquake strikes off Java

Authorities have said that one person has died of a heart attack and more than 100 houses were damaged after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Java, swaying buildings as far away as the capital. The US Geological Survey said that Friday night’s quake was centered 151km from Banten Province off the Java’s southwest coast. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency on Saturday that a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety. At least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters, the agency said.

BULGARIA

Culled pigs to bring payment

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said the government would compensate owners who voluntarily cull their pigs, as the country works to stamp out an outbreak of the highly contagious African swine fever. Almost 130,000 pigs have been killed on six breeding farms in the past two weeks. Authorities have so far detected 30 incidents of the disease at industrial or backyard farms. In an attempt to stop it from spreading, the Ministry of Agriculture has set up 20km sanitary zones around all registered industrial pig farms, with officials ordering the culling of home-raised pigs in these zones. The government would pay 300 levs (US$170) to every owner who voluntarily culled their pigs, Borissov said, adding that 75 percent of the sum would come from the EU.

AFGHANISTAN

Civilian casualties spike

July saw the highest number of civilian casualties in a single month since 2017, the UN mission said on Saturday. Its preliminary findings indicate that more than 1,500 civilians were killed or wounded, mainly due to a spike in casualties from insurgent attacks. It did not provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries, but said that the overall number was the highest for a single month since May 2017. More than 50 percent of the casualties were caused by bombings, it said.

UNITED STATES

Sliding cliff kills beachgoers

Three people were killed and two more injured after a cliff collapsed onto a popular beach in southern California on Friday, authorities said. The sandstone bluff gave way shortly before 3pm at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, a suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents, surfers and vacationers. A woman died at the scene, and two people died at a hospital, the city reported. The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

ZIMBABWE

US travel sanctions decried

The government on Friday summoned the US ambassador to Harare to protest US travel sanctions imposed on its envoy to Tanzania over his alleged role in a military crackdown that left six civilians dead last year. Anselem Sanyatwe, former commander of the presidential guard, is accused of commanding soldiers that opened fire on unarmed demonstrators protesting a delay in the release of last year’s election results. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement that it had “summoned” US Ambassador Brian Nichols “to express the displeasure” of the government following the US sanctions. “The decision by Washington is regrettable as it comes at a time when government is intensifying the implementation of political and economic reforms,” including recommendations by a commission of inquiry into the killings, the ministry said.