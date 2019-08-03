Agencies

FRANCE

Farmers protest with manure

Farmers protesting against a trade deal with Canada dumped manure overnight outside the office of a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche (LREM) party, the latest example of protesters vandalizing LREM offices to voice their discontent. Monique Iborra, an LREM member of parliament for Haute-Garonne, yesterday wrote on Twitter about the damage to her office. The FDSEA farmers’ trade union claimed responsibility on Facebook. “Two tonnes of manure outside a building where there are also doctors, dentists and other professions which receive members of the public — it’s irresponsible, as well as futile,” Iborra said. Anti-government protests have picked up after parliament approved the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement EU-Canada trade deal, which opponents said undermined the EU’s social and ecological regulations by importing products made under conditions that would not be allowed in Europe.

JAPAN

Two murderers executed

Two men convicted of murder have been hanged, the Ministry of Justice said yesterday, the first executions this year after 15 death row inmates were executed last year. With more than 100 inmates on death row, the country is one of the few developed nations to retain the death penalty and public support for it remains high, despite international criticism, including from rights groups. “I ordered the executions after very careful consideration,” Minister of Justice Takashi Yamashita told reporters. The executed were 64-year-old Koichi Shoji and 50-year-old Yasunori Suzuki, a ministry official told reporters. Shoji was convicted of killing two women and stealing cash in 2001 near Tokyo, while Suzuki was convicting of murdering three women on the streets in southern Japan and stealing cash in 2004, according to media reports. The government last year hanged 15 inmates, matching a 2008 record since the nation started publicly announcing executions in 1998.

SUDAN

Troops detained for violence

Nine soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces have been dismissed and detained in connection with violence in the cities of Omdurman and el-Obeid, the military council’s spokesman said yesterday. Lieutenant General Shams el-Din Kabbashi said that the governor of North Kordofan state and its security council would be held accountable for the killing of six people, including four schoolchildren in the state capital, el-Obeid, on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people on Thursday took to the streets in response to the killings, and opposition medics said that four protesters were killed and many injured by gunfire in Omdurman.