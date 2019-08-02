Paralyzed lawmakers take seats in Japan legislature

AFP, TOKYO

Two lawmakers with serious paralysis yesterday took their seats in the Japanese House of Councilors to cheers from supporters, marking the first time people with severe disabilities have served in the body.

Yasuhiko Funago and Eiko Kimura last month won seats in the country’s upper house election and their use of special reclining wheelchairs has required modifications to the Diet.

The pair both rely on caretakers for support and their election has highlighted that Japan only pays for such care if the disabled person is not working.

The lawmakers and disabled rights activists have said that this effectively penalizes those with disabilities who want to work.

The House of Councilors has agreed to pay for Funago and Kimura’s caretakers, but the new lawmakers want the rules changed more broadly.

“It will take a long time to change the system, but we will work hard in parliament to correct this big problem,” Kimura told cheering supporters outside the Diet as the new legislative session began.

“I am surprised that so many people came here,” added Funago, speaking with help from his caretaker. “I will do my best to live up to everyone’s expectations.”

A special temporary ramp allowed the lawmakers to ceremonially enter through the main gate of the Diet, opened only on these special days.

However, to reach the main chamber, they had to re-enter through a back door to access the only elevator.

Diet officials have said that they would do their best to accommodate the new lawmakers, but warned there were limits.

“It’s technically difficult to install a slope and lift connecting the main entrance to the chamber ... because the building is very old, built when the word ‘barrier-free’ was unknown,” an official told reporters.

However, other accommodations have been made, including removing seats to make space for the special wheelchairs used by the lawmakers and changing the rules to allow their caretakers to be present during sessions.

The renovations have cost ￥880,000 (US$8,062).

The two lawmakers, who won seats on the ticket of a new small opposition party, are both largely paralyzed from the neck down.

Kimura, 54, is paralyzed from the neck down, except for her right hand.

Funago, 61, is the first person with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to be elected to the Diet.

He cannot speak and communicates by blinking to his caretaker or using a computer system operated by his mouth.

The Japanese Cabinet Office has said that there are 9.63 million people in the country with physical, mental, or intellectual disabilities.

However, while the country is preparing to host the Paralympics next year, some activists have said that people with disabilities remain marginalized in Japan and have hailed Funago and Kimura’s election as a win for representation and visibility of the community.