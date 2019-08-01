Agencies

INDIA

Coffee tycoon’s body found

Fishers yesterday found the body of a coffee tycoon in a river, two days after he disappeared, police said. The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha has been identified, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patel said. Siddhartha, 60, had left Bangalore on Monday and traveled to a bridge in Dakshina Kannada. He told his driver to wait, saying that he was going for a walk. Police said that when Siddhartha did not return for two hours, the driver notified them. Police were investigating a letter that appeared on social media in which Siddhartha alleged that he was facing harassment from tax authorities that caused a serious liquidity crunch.

LEBANON

Festival drops gay band

An international music festival on Tuesday said that it has canceled a planned concert by a popular Mideast rock band whose lead singer is openly gay, apparently caving to pressure after weeklong calls by some Christian groups to pull the plug on the show, as well as online threats to stop it by force. Festival organizers released a statement saying that the “unprecedented step” of canceling the performance by Mashrou’ Leila was done “to prevent bloodshed and maintain peace and stability.”

CHINA

Start-up eyes more launches

Beijing-based start-up iSpace is planning up to eight commercial rocket launches next year, after last week becoming the nation’s first privately funded firm to put a satellite into orbit, its executives said. The firm’s success has increased pressure on 15-plus domestic start-ups looking to develop vehicles capable of delivering satellites into orbit. Since late last year, two other firms have attempted, but failed. “If you don’t have a rocket that can go into orbit, that shows that you don’t have a product,” iSpace vice president for finance Huo Jia (霍甲) said on Tuesday. “The threshold for orbital launches is extremely high, and 99 percent of companies will fail.”

UNITED STATES

Anti-violence mothers slain

Two women who worked with other mothers to try to stop gun violence in their neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side were killed by bullets on the same corner where they would often hand out food and bring children to play. The gunfire on Friday night was instead meant for a man who is affiliated with a street gang and recently got out of prison, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The deaths of 26-year-old Chantell Grant and 35-year-old Andrea Stoudemire are a reminder of the violence that prompted them to join Mothers Against Senseless Killings. “That’s why we’re out here seven days a week ... trying to create a safe place,” group founder Tamar Manasseh said. “They can’t even walk to the store without getting killed. They were killed for parenting.”

UNITED STATES

Chinatown dig cut short

An archaeological dig in Boston’s historic Chinatown has been cut short after it turned up a 1980s music cassette, a toy dinosaur and other bric-a-brac. The city’s Archaeology Program on Tuesday tweeted that it was wrapping up its three-week excavation because researchers reached the water table and it was unsafe to dig further. The excavation of a vacant lot near the neighborhood’s distinctive gateway had been expected to last until early autumn. Researchers have been tweeting some of their “finds,” including a cassette by Boston R&B group New Edition, a dinosaur toy, linoleum flooring and other items from the 1970s and 1980s.