US debate pits liberals versus moderates

Reuters, DETROIT, Michigan

US senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on Tuesday offered an unabashed defense of their progressive policies during a US Democratic presidential debate, as their more moderate rivals criticized their proposals as unrealistic and politically untenable.

The debate frequently pitted the two US senators against the other eight candidates on stage, with healthcare and immigration policy highlighting the divisions between the two camps.

On the first night of back-to-back debates, Democrats were united in stressing the urgency of defeating US President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the November 2020 election, but they delivered bruising critiques of their party rivals’ positions, as detailed policy disagreements dominated the nearly three-hour event.

The dispute between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic Party highlighted the central question of the nominating contest: Which candidate in the field of more than two dozen would be best positioned to beat Trump next year?

The moderate wing, led at times by Montana Governor Steve Bullock, argued that Democrats risk losing voters after moving too far to the left in the opening debate last month in Miami.

“Watching that last debate, folks seemed more concerned about scoring points or outdoing each other with wish-list economics than making sure Americans know we hear their voices and will help their lives,” said Bullock, who emerged as a forceful voice in his first presidential debate.

In contrast, progressives said that their policies will excite voters and allow them to draw a distinct contrast with Trump.

Warren rebuked former US representative John Delaney, who often played the role of foil to the progressives during the debate, firing back at his criticism of her policies.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said.

Sanders bristled at arguments that his proposals could not be realistically achieved, saying: “I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas. Republicans are not afraid of big ideas.”

Trump has been eager to paint the entire Democratic field as socialists, seeking to make any eventual nominee unsavory for voters by arguing that Democrats want to raise taxes, open the US borders and take away private healthcare.

The Democratic National Committee will double its fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for participation in the next debates next month and in October.

Eight candidates have so qualified for the next round of debates: former US vice president Joe Biden, Warren, Sanders, US Senator Kamala Harris, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, US Senator Cory Booker, former US congressman Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, according to their campaigns.

Ten more candidates were to face off last night, including Biden and Harris.