Agencies

RUSSIA

Fires threaten Arctic

Gigantic forest fires have regularly raged through Siberia’s vast expanse, but the magnitude of this year’s blazes has reached an exceptional level with fears of long-term effects on the environment. The fires, triggered by dry thunderstorms in temperatures higher than 30°C, were spread by strong winds, the Federal Forestry Agency said. Smoke has affected not only small settlements, but also major cities in Western Siberia and the Altai region, and disrupted air travel.

CYPRUS

Israelis to sue rape accuser

Israeli tourists released from custody after having been cleared of gang rape charges plan to sue the British woman who accused them, their lawyer said on Monday. Twelve young Israelis were arrested on July 12 after a 19-year-old British tourist said she was raped in a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa. Five of the accused were released on Thursday last week and the other seven on Sunday, as a police source said that the Briton was “facing charges of giving a false statement over an imaginary offense.” Cyprus-based Israeli lawyer Yaniv Habari said his clients would “pursue legal action against the person behind the false accusations that led to [their] being unjustly detained” for a week.

UNITED KINGDOM

Clown sparks cruise brawl

Media reported that six people were assaulted on board a cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl. Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was on board the cruise ship traveling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, said that security staff rushed to a buffet restaurant after the late-night melee. The brawl apparently started when a “passenger dressed as a clown” upset a group of other passengers, he said. A P&O Cruises spokesman said that all passengers had disembarked and police are investigating.

UNITED KINGDOM

Record temperature reached

The nation recorded its highest-ever temperature of 38.7°C in Cambridge on Thursday last week, the Met Office said on Monday, confirming an earlier provisional reading. The temperature was recorded at the University of Cambridge Botanic Garden, beating a previous record high of 38.5°C from August 2003. The office announced the result on Friday and on Monday said that it had been officially validated.

UNITED STATES

‘Souvenir’ launcher found

Security officers on Monday confiscated a missile launcher from a checked bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, with a Texas man saying it was a souvenir from Kuwait. “Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal. The man was permitted to catch his flight,” the Transportation Security Administration said.

BRAZIL

Arrests over gold theft

Police on Monday said that three people have been arrested over the theft of an estimated US$30 million of gold from Sao Paulo International Airport last week. Armed men impersonating federal police entered a warehouse at the airport on Friday afternoon, making off with more than 700kg of the precious metal. One of those detained worked at the airport and said that he had cooperated with the robbers after his family was kidnapped, local media reported. The gold, which had been en route to New York and Zurich, is still missing.

SINGAPORE

Robot whips up noodles

An engineering company has built a robot that can serve up a piping hot bowl of laksa, one of the city-state’s most well-known dishes, in just 45 seconds. The electric sous-chef, dubbed Sophie by its creators, can blanch noodles, add pre-cooked prawns and ladle spicy coconut soup at the rate of about 80 bowls per hour. “It’s excellent — I would say that there’s no difference between the one created by the robot and the one by the human,” said Paul Yong, a guest at Friday’s launch event catered by Orange Clove, which developed the machine with a local engineering company. Sophie would cut staffing for laksa stations from two chefs to one, with the human’s main role being to replenish the ingredients and keep the station clean.