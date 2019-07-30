Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

EU too ‘stubborn’ on Brexit

The government yesterday warned the EU that it needed to change its “stubborn” position on Brexit if a no-deal exit was to be avoided. Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab said he wanted a deal, but the EU had to change its position. “We want a good deal with our EU partners,” he told the BBC, adding that there had been a “series of fairly stubborn positions staked out by the EU.” If the EU sticks to that line then the nation needs to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit, he said. “We want a good deal with EU partners and friends but that must involve the abolition of the undemocratic backstop. What the prime minister has instructed and the Cabinet has accepted is a turbo-charging of those preparations,” he added.

GERMANY

Man rescued from cave

Rescuers early yesterday freed one man trapped in Falkenstein Cave in the south of the country by rising water and are working to free a second. The two — a mountain guide and a client — were trapped about 650m inside the cave in on Sunday evening as rising water, a result of heavy rain in the region, cut off their path back to the entrance. Rescuers reached the cavity where they were sheltering and supplied them with blankets and food.

FRANCE

Tourist killed in shooting

Police are hunting at least one gunman after a vacationer and two others were killed in a shooting near a service station in the town of Ollioules near the Mediterranean. Ollioules Mayor Robert Beneventi said the traveler and her husband were caught in a settling of scores between local criminals in Sunday night’s shooting. Beneventi told local newspaper Var-Matin that the other victims were local youths known to police who appeared to be the target of the attack. The vacationer’s husband was injured.

ROMANIA

Man says he killed teens

A man has admitted to killing two teenage girls including a 15-year-old whose disappearance last week shook the country and led to the national police chief being fired, the suspect’s lawyer said on Sunday. The suspect, named as Gheorghe Dinca, 65, “has confessed his crimes,” lawyer Alexandru Bogdan was quoted as saying by Agerpres news agency. After refusing to answer any questions, Dinca eventually confessed to the murders of Alexandra, who vanished on Wednesday, and 19-year-old Luiza, who was missing since April. Alexandra was snatched on Wednesday as she tried to hitch-hike home to Dobrosloveni. On Thursday morning, she managed to ring an emergency number and give clues to police about the place she was being held. She yelled “he’s coming, he’s coming” before the line was cut, police said.

UNITED STATES

Body of two-year-old found

The body of a missing Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide is believed to have been found in a remote area of Montana, police said. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Montana authorities reported finding the body on Sunday thought to be that of two-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, who had formerly lived in Medford. Aiden was the subject of an intense search after his parents were found dead on Wednesday in Montana. Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family, Medford police said.