Putin opponent might be ill from ‘toxic agent’

AFP, MOSCOW

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny might have been targeted by a “toxic agent,” his doctor said yesterday, as the Kremlin scrambled to contain a fresh political crisis after major protests.

The health of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top opponent deteriorated one day after almost 1,400 people were arrested at an unauthorized protest on Saturday, in the largest police crackdown in recent years.

Navalny is serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling Saturday’s rally after authorities blocked prominent independent candidates from taking part in the Moscow City Duma elections in September.

On Sunday, Navalny was rushed from jail to hospital suffering an acute allergic reaction.

“Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny’s ‘illness,’” his physician Anastasia Vasilyeva said in a post on Facebook, adding that doctors at Moscow’s hospital No. 64, which treated him, have behaved strangely.

Vasilyeva on Sunday said the 43-year-old could have been exposed to an “unknown chemical substance.”

A representative of the hospital yesterday said that Navalny was “in a satisfactory condition,” declining to release Navalny’s diagnosis.

In a new post yesterday, Vasilyeva, who treated Navalny for a serious eye injury in the past, accused the doctors of not wanting to investigate what had caused Navalny’s illness.

They say “he simply has hives. But why are you lying?” the ophthalmologist said. “They have decided against establishing the cause of generalized edema and rash.”

She told the independent channel TV Rain that samples of Navalny’s tissue would undergo independent tests.

She also said she was finally allowed to examine the politician.

Vasilyeva and another physician visited Navalny on Sunday, but were not allowed to properly examine the politician who had swollen eyelids, discharge in the eye, and rash on his upper body.

Vasilyeva said it appeared that he was suffering from acute toxic conjunctivitis and dermatitis.

The hospital doctors refused to inform Navalny and his family of his diagnosis and were visibly jittery, Vasilyeva said.

She treated Navalny in 2017 when he nearly lost the sight in one eye after an attack by an assailant. She said she was worried for the condition of the damaged eye.

Navalny has never suffered from allergies in the past, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh has said.

Meanwhile, on social media, Russians have seethed with anger over the brutality of police tactics on Saturday, sharing stories of injuries and detentions.

More than 21,000 people signed a petition calling on Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to resign.

The Bell, a respected Russian-language online publication, said the Kremlin had underestimated the Muscovites’ anger and readiness to protest.

“Now we’ll have to think what to do with all of this,” it quoted a Kremlin source as saying.

A person familiar with the Kremlin thinking told the Bell that the most prominent activists would be “banged up,” while the rest would be intimidated.

Another protest has been called for Saturday.