Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Kabul, Taliban differ on talks

State Minister for Peace Affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi yesterday said the government would hold its first-ever direct talks with the Taliban within two weeks, but the insurgents quickly denied any such meeting was planned. Rahimi said that a 15-member government delegation would meet with the Taliban in Europe, without elaborating, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said “there has been no agreement on such a meeting and that has not been coordinated with Taliban.”

SYRIA

IS claims suicide attack

The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed six soldiers in Daraa Province. The group said it was responsible for a “suicide operation” on Saturday, during which one of its fighters sprayed soldiers with machine-gun fire before detonating an “explosive vest.” The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said six soldiers were killed and several other people wounded. It said a bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up at a military checkpoint.

MYANMAR

Landslide kills 13 at mine

At least 13 jade mine workers and security guards were yesterday killed in a landslide, authorities said, as rescuers frantically searched for more victims. The fire services department said on Facebook that the accident happened in the early morning in Hpakant township in the north. “We have sent two injured men and the dead bodies of 13 men” to a local hospital, the department said. A police officer on the scene said that the upper part of a mine collapsed and fell about 200m onto those sleeping below. Heavy rains pounded the area over the past week, the officer said.

NIGERIA

WHO secures Ebola funds

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Saturday said a shortage in funding to halt the spread of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was finally being filled. Tedros told a summit meeting in Abuja that several countries had renewed pledges of financial aid after the Ebola outbreak was declared an international emergency earlier this month. “Especially in the last couple of weeks there is renewed commitment to finance the shortages we were facing,” he said. The support raised hopes the epidemic could be restrained, he said.

AUSTRALIA

Abortion to be decriminalized

Abortion could soon be decriminalized nationwide, with the last holdout state set to consider a new law this week that would remove terminations from the criminal code. Under legislation dating back to 1900, women in New South Wales who have abortions and their doctors can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The procedure is only considered legal if the doctor believes the woman’s physical or mental health is in danger.

VIETNAM

Rhino horns seized

Fifty-five pieces of rhino horn were found encased in plaster at an airport in Hanoi, authorities said yesterday. The 125kg haul of rhino horn discovered at Noi Bai airport on Thursday was found after the carefully disguised shipment aroused suspicion. Police used rods to break the casts apart. “It took half a day to break them open,” a security source said. It was not immediately clear which African country the shipment originated from.

ISRAEL

Missile inteceptor tested

The Ministry of Defense and the US successfully carried out tests of a ballistic missile interceptor that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday said provides protection against potential threats from Iran. The tests of the Arrow-3 system were carried out in Alaska and it successfully intercepted targets above the atmosphere, the ministry said in a statement. “The flight tests were conducted in Alaska in order to test capabilities that may not be tested in Israel,” it said. Netanyahu said “today Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else.”