Sudanese generals, protest leaders meet rebel chiefs in South Sudanese capital

AFP, JUBA

Sudanese generals and protest leaders, who have signed a power-sharing agreement, on Saturday held preliminary talks with rebel groups in South Sudan as part of ongoing peace efforts.

The meeting followed an agreement on Thursday between protest leaders and their rebel partners to end their differences over the accord signed with Sudan’s military rulers earlier this month, vowing to work jointly for peace.

Arriving at the airport in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, earlier Saturday, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chief of Sudan’s ruling military council, told reporters that he hoped the meeting would “restore peace” by focusing on “how we can implement the recent peace agreement we signed in Khartoum.”

Among those at the meeting were rebel leaders Abdelaziz al-Hilu of South Kordofan State and Malik Agar of Blue Nile State.

The umbrella protest movement on July 17 signed the power-sharing accord with Sudan’s generals, which provides for a transitional civilian administration following the ouster of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

After the meeting, Agar spoke of “opening the humanitarian corridors to the areas that are affected by war,” adding that the meeting had been a “preliminary discussion that is leading to concrete decisions in future... We have actually reached some understanding.”

“We had an understanding on the release of all political detainees and prisoners of war by all the parties that might have been detained by either party,” Sudanese military council spokesman General Shamseddine Kabbashi added.

The protest leaders and generals are still to sign a “Constitutional Declaration” dealing with outstanding issues.