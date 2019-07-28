Warmer weather affects Chinese tea growers’ income

Reuters, NANNUOSHAN, China

Que Liu and his wife, Si En, spend their mornings picking puer leaves in an ancient tea garden in a forest not far from their hillside village, one of many that dot the subtropical highlands of southwest China.

Coveted by tea connoisseurs, puer is a variety distinguished by its earthy tones and complex taste structure, with each successive steeping releasing a unique flavor, devotees say.

However, pickings this year have been slim at Nannuoshan, one of six major puer mountains in Yunnan, where the hottest weather and lowest rainfall in decades have lowered output.

“Drought has cut production by about half this spring,” said Zi Sai, the couple’s son.

Provincial officials blame climate change for the greater frequency of drought in recent years, warning that rising temperatures threaten losses in crop production.

Extreme weather will also rewrite tea-growing seasons among ethnic minority groups living in Yunnan, such as the Aini, to which the 49-year-old Que and his family belong.

Production seasons in Yunnan, which for centuries had been part of a tea trading network linking Tibet and imperial China, have been dictated more by the taste buds of wealthy tea-drinkers in the past two decades.

However, this year, the worst drought since 2010 slowed the growth of new leaves, delaying the picking season 15 days and slashing output.

“In a good year, we can pick as much as 300kg in the spring, but this year, my family’s output was only 160kg,” Zi said.

The tea leaves they gather sell for 3,000 yuan (US$436) per kilogram to well-to-do customers, predominantly businessmen in Zhejiang and Guangdong, who snap up fermented puer compressed into bing, or circular cakes.

“To meet clients’ orders, we had to borrow tea leaves from my relatives,” the 25-year-old said.

Droughts, common through China’s history, have shown a new ferocity in the past two decades, with this year’s episode shattering some records, even though its geographical spread was modest and it did not last as long as some.

Yunnan’s rainfall of 212.1mm in the four months through last month was the lowest since at least 1961, national climate data show, accompanied by the hottest conditions in almost six decades.

“The entire precipitation pattern has changed due to global warming,” said Xiao Chan (肖潺), head of weather services at Beijing’s National Climate Center.

Temperatures ranged as high as 40°C from March to April, Xiao told reporters, adding that May saw fewer days of rain and less rainfall.

A previous drought in 2009 and 2010 parched a swathe of provinces from China’s southwest to its northeast, coming a year after parts of the Yangtze River fell to their lowest levels in 150 years.

In 2005, southern Guangdong Province suffered its worst drought in half a century, while in 2001, more than 20 million people were left without drinking water by drought that affected tens of millions of hectares of farmland.

Mean annual temperatures will keep rising over the next 10 to 30 years, the Yunnan government warned in 2016, adding that rain patterns disrupted by climate change would threaten the output of crops such as tea, tobacco and rubber.

Analysts blame Yunnan’s hydrodams on major rivers such as the Lancang, known as the Mekong as it meanders through Southeast Asia, for the dryness, adding that the conversion of primary forests into commercial plantations with low water-retention powers has tilted the odds.