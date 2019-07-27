EU defies Johnson push for Brexit rewrite

AFP, BRUSSELS

The EU on Thursday flatly rejected an aggressive push by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to rewrite the Brexit agreement.

European Chief Negotiator for the UK Exiting the EU Michel Barnier warned EU member states that Johnson was trying to divide them by amping up the threat of a damaging “no-deal” divorce.

Meanwhile, European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told Johnson in a phone call that EU leaders have given Brussels no mandate to renegotiate.

Earlier, in a pugnacious parliamentary debut as leader, Johnson had urged the EU to “rethink” its opposition to re-opening the current deal.

“If they do not, we will of course have to leave the EU without an agreement,” he said, vowing to “turbo-charge” preparations ahead of the latest deadline of Oct. 31.

The former London mayor said that the terms of the agreement struck in November last year by his predecessor, Theresa May, were “unacceptable” and would “sign away our economic independence.”

The former foreign secretary also threatened to withhold the ￡33 billion (US$41 billion) divorce bill that Britain has previously said it owes the EU and spend it instead on preparing for a no-deal outcome.

Just hours later, Barnier warned that Johnson’s demands were “unacceptable,” in an e-mail to member state ambassadors seen by Agence France-Presse that described the speech as “rather combative.”

“PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop,” Barnier wrote, referring to a clause of the current deal that would keep the Irish border open under all scenarios.

“This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council,” he wrote.

The council represents the 28 leaders of EU member states.

Barnier also advised the leaders “we have to be ready for a situation where he gives priority to the planning for ‘no deal,’ partly to heap pressure on the unity of the EU27.”

Juncker echoed this message in his first phone call with Johnson since the latter took office.

“President Juncker listened to what Prime Minister Johnson had to say, reiterating the EU’s position that the Withdrawal Agreement is the best and only agreement possible — in line with the European Council guidelines,” Juncker’s spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

A Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on Barnier’s comments, adding: “It’s day one.”