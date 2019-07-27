Two police officers cleared of beating protester in HK

AFP, HONG KONG

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal yesterday overturned the conviction of two police officers — and reduced the sentence of five others — over the 2014 beating of a pro-democracy protester that was caught on video.

The ruling comes at a time of intense public anger toward the territory’s police force over its handling of a renewed round of protests that have seen tear gas and rubber bullets wielded against hardcore anti-government demonstrators in recent weeks.

The case before the Court of Appeal centered on the beating of protester Ken Tsang Kin-chiu (曾健超) during the 2014 “Umbrella movement,” a pro-democracy protest that occupied parts of the territory for more than two months, but failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

A group of police officers were filmed by journalists beating Tsang after he had been dragged to a corner of a park away from where he was arrested.

Seven officers were initially convicted of the beating and sentenced to two years in jail.

They spent a few months behind bars, but were then released on bail pending their appeal.

Judges yesterday handed down a new verdict. Two officers had their convictions quashed.

The court ruled that while they were members of the squad involved in the beating, they were not identified by the victim or in the video, making their convictions unsafe.

The judges also reduced the other five officers’ sentences. Two received 18 months, one received 16 months and two others saw a reduction to 15 months.

In their judgement, the three judges said Tsang was “kicked, stamped on and beat for a sustained period while he was lying defenseless on the ground with his hands tied behind his back, causing obvious and serious injuries to his face, neck, shoulder, chest and back.”

The beating, the judges added, “will have shaken everyone’s faith not only in the Hong Kong police force, but in the rule of law itself.”

However, they ruled the initial trial judge’s sentence of two years for the officers was “manifestly excessive.”

The reputation of the Hong Kong police force — once dubbed “Asia’s Finest” — is at a new low following renewed clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters.