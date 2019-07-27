HK protesters converge on airport

Reuters, HONG KONG

Several hundred protesters calling for democracy and some chanting “Free Hong Kong” yesterday converged on the territory’s airport as Singapore advised its citizens to avoid parts of the territory.

Airport authorities said operations would not be affected, but advised passengers to arrive early given the risk of disruption.

The demonstrations, mushrooming up almost daily, saw the defacement of China’s main representative office last weekend, triggering warnings from Beijing that it was an attack on China’s sovereignty.

What started as an angry response to a now-suspended extradition bill, which would have allowed defendants to be sent to the mainland for trial, now includes demands for greater democracy, the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and even keeping mainland tourists out of Hong Kong.

Some protesters, dressed in helmets and seated on the ground of the arrivals hall, held up signs calling on the government to withdraw the extradition bill completely, while chants of “Free Hong Kong” reverberated around the building.

“The world has been watching us in the past few weeks,” said Jeremy Tam (譚文豪), a former pilot and lawmaker who helped organize the protest with other aviation-sector employees. “We simply believe that the airport is the most direct way for all tourists to explain what is happening in Hong Kong.”

Singapore urged its citizens in a travel advisory to avoid parts of Hong Kong where protests might be taking place, noting the airport demonstration.

“If you are already in Hong Kong, you should take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety,” it said. “Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice.”

Some protesters handed out flyers explaining the territory’s crisis to tourists.

Others condemned the failure of police to protect citizens and protesters from a frenzied attack by armed men at a train station on Sunday that shocked the territory.

Police sources say some of the men had triad backgrounds.

Members of the public, tourists, pilots, flight attendants and other aviation workers signed a petition urging the Hong Kong Government to prosecute the attackers.

The flight attendants’ union of Hong Kong’s main carrier Cathay Pacific had earlier urged its members to “stand up for our human rights and be connected with the rest of the HongKongers” on Facebook.

“United Hong Kong Stands!” the post added.

An investment banker at a US bank said that he had rescheduled his flight from Hong Kong to Beijing to another day, over concerns flights could possibly being grounded should the protest escalate.