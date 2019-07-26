Data recounts JD.com founder case

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

Police who were called to a report of an alleged rape by Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu (劉強東) in August last year initially decided to release him because it was unclear to them if a crime had occurred, according to investigative files released on Wednesday that include conflicting statements from the woman and Liu.

However, later that day, Liu was arrested and booked into a county jail on suspicion of felony rape after the woman, a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota, reported details and said Liu forced himself on her after a night of drinking.

He was released the next day and ultimately not charged after prosecutors said there were problems with evidence.

The data released by the Minneapolis Police Department offers a glimpse into the investigation and shows how Liu, the woman, a limo driver, Liu’s assistants and others gave conflicting versions of what happened.

The data include police reports, interview transcripts, emergency telephone call transcripts, a recorded interview with Liu, text messages and video.

The documents show that the woman threatened to go to the media if she did not get money and an apology from Liu.

The alleged assault happened on Aug. 31 when Liu, 46, was in Minneapolis for a weeklong residency as part of the University of Minnesota’s doctor of business administration China program, geared toward high-level executives in China.

The woman, Jingyao Liu (劉靜瑤), alleged that Richard Liu and other wealthy Chinese executives coerced her to drink at a dinner party.

She told police that Liu then made unwanted advances in his limousine and later raped her at her apartment.

Her attorney Wil Florin has said she agreed to be named. She was 21 at the time.

She sued Richard Liu and his company in April. That case is pending.

The data released on Wednesday showed that police went to the apartment and found Richard Liu lying on the bed wearing only a T-shirt. Police handcuffed him, helped him get dressed and took him to a squad car.

What followed, according to the documents, was a patchwork of conflicting stories and changing accounts.

That night, Jingyao Liu told one officer: “I was raped, but not that kind of rape,” according to police reports.

When asked to explain, she changed the subject and said Richard Liu was famous and she was afraid. She told the officer the sex was “spontaneous” and that she did not want police to get involved.

According to the data, officers released Richard Liu because “it was unclear if a crime had actually taken place” and they could not establish probable cause.

In a later interview with an investigator, Richard Liu said the sex was consensual and that the woman “enjoyed the whole process very much.”

Jill Brisbois, an attorney for Richard Liu, said in a statement that the evidence reaffirms their belief that he is innocent.

The police reports and videos fully dispel “misinformation and unsubstantiated speculation” and support prosecutors’ decision not to file charges, Brisbois said.

Police body camera footage shows that Jingyao Liu initially said she was raped, but after Richard Liu gave her an angry look, she told police she was afraid of his power and retracted her initial statement, Florin said.

The body camera video was not retained by police after 90 days because it contained “nothing evidentiary,” police spokesman John Elder said.