US Senate passes Sept. 11 victims’ benefits funding

AP, WASHINGTON

The US Senate on Tuesday gave final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks never runs out of money.

The 97-2 vote sent the bill to US President Donald Trump, who was expected to sign it.

The vote came after Democratic senators agreed to allow votes on amendments sponsored by two Republican senators who had been blocking the widely popular bill.

The Senate easily defeated the amendments proposed by US senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul. The two men were the only senators who voted against the bill’s final passage.

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, said that first responders to the attacks and their families have had “enough of political games” that delayed passage of the bill for months.

“Our 9/11 heroes deserve this program as written,” Gillibrand said. “Let our heroes go home and live in peace and finally exhale.”

The bill would extend through 2092 a fund created after the terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The US$7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators have cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.

The US Congressional Budget Office estimated that the US House of Representatives’ version of the bill would result in about US$10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years, including more than US$4 billion for claims already filed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the bill guarantees “once and for all that the heroes who rushed to the towers 18 years ago will no longer have to worry about compensation for their families when they’re gone.”

First responders “won’t have to return to Congress anymore to fight for the compensation they always should have been given,” Schumer said. “They will be able to go home. That’s what they always wanted to do, just take care of themselves and their families.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been the subject of withering attacks from comedian Jon Stewart and other activists, also hailed passage of the bill.

The legislation makes “solemn commitments” to firefighters, police officers and other first responders who “rushed selflessly toward the World Trade Center” in New York City just moments after the terrorist attacks began, McConnell said.

“Congress can never repay these men, women and families for their sacrifices, but we can do our small part to try and make our heroes whole,” McConnell said.

The collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001, sent a cloud of thick dust billowing over lower Manhattan.

Fires burned for weeks.

Thousands of construction workers, police officers, firefighters and others spent time working in the soot, often without proper respiratory protection.

In the years since, many have seen their health decline, some with respiratory or digestive-system ailments that appeared almost immediately, others with illnesses that developed as they aged, including cancer.

More than 40,000 people have applied to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the trade center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.

More than US$5 billion in benefits have been awarded out of the US$7.4 billion fund, with about 21,000 claims pending.

Stewart, a long-time advocate for the first responders, had sharply criticized the US Congress for failing to act.