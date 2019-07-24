Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Drug van hits police car

Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than A$200 million (US$140 million) was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station. A police statement yesterday said a Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside the Eastwood Police Station on Monday morning, causing significant damage to one car, but injuring no one. Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg of crystal meth. The man was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police. He was refused bail.

INDONESIA

Two Australians arrested

Two Australian men have been arrested with cocaine on Bali and could face long prison terms if convicted, police said yesterday. William Cabantog and David van Iersel were paraded at a police news conference in handcuffs and leg shackles. A police statement said they were arrested on Friday at the Lost City Club in the island’s trendy Canggu neighborhood with 1.12g of cocaine. It said Cabantog, 36, and Van Iersel, 38, each face prison sentences ranging from four to 12 years if they are convicted. According to police, Cabantog, who was described as a hospitality consultant, was well known for circulating cocaine in Canggu. The Lost City Club was managed by Van Iersel. No other information was immediately available on any court appearance or defense for the two men.

MOROCCO

Lawmakers back French

Lawmakers on Monday evening passed a draft law that would pave the way for strengthening the place of French in Moroccan schools, overturning decades of Arabization. The legislation was adopted in the lower house by 241-4, with 21 abstentions. Most members of the mainly Islamist co-ruling PJD and conservative Istiqlal lawmakers abstained from voting on the articles stipulating the use of French as a language of instruction. The text will enter into force after a second reading in the upper house and its publication in the official bulletin. The nation’s official languages are Arabic and Amazigh, or Berber. Most people speak Moroccan Arabic — a mixture of Arabic and Amazigh infused with French and Spanish influences. However, French reigns supreme in business, government and higher education, giving those who can afford to be privately schooled in French a huge advantage over most other students.

UNITED STATES

New York bans declawing

New York on Monday became the first US state to ban the declawing of cats, a practice already illegal in several countries and condemned as cruel by animal rights activists. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill outlawing the removal of cats’ claws for cosmetic reasons with immediate effect, in a move hailed by cat lovers. The legislation had been passed by the state assembly last month. “Declawing is a cruel and painful procedure that can create physical and behavioral problems for helpless animals, and today it stops,” Cuomo said in a statement. “By banning this archaic practice, we will ensure that animals are no longer subjected to these inhumane and unnecessary procedure.” Declawing is an operation that involves the entire or partial amputation of bones in a cat’s front feet. The practice is common in the nation, where pet owners often do it to stop themselves from being scratched or to protect their furniture.