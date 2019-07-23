Agencies

AUSTRIA

IAEA head Amano dies

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-

general Yukiya Amano has died, the nuclear watchdog said in a statement yesterday, just as he was preparing to step down because of an unspecified illness. The 72-year-old Japanese had led the IAEA since 2009, steering the UN agency through a period of intense diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program. He had been preparing to leave his position in March, well before the end of his term on Nov. 30, 2021. The IAEA said in September last year that Amano had undergone an unspecified medical procedure. The statement did not lay out a timeframe for naming his successor, but a race to succeed him had been taking shape since last week, when it became clear he would step down early.

SYRIA

Airstrikes kill at least 20

Airstrikes on a popular market and residential neighborhoods yesterday killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens in an attack on one of the main opposition-held cities in the northwest, rescuers and residents said. The raids, believed to be carried out by either Syrian or Russian jets, targeted Maarat al-Numan, a densely populated city in Idlib Province, leaving a trail of destruction and carnage, they said. “Bodies are lying on the streets. May God take revenge on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad]) for their crimes,” said Abdul Rahman al-Yasser, a rescuer from Idlib’s civil defense team searching for bodies under the rubble.

INDIA

Lightning kills 33 people

Officials said that dozens of people have died in a thunderstorm that struck the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. State disaster relief official Sandhya said that lightning on Sunday killed 33 people and injured 13 more. The official who only goes by one name said that 20 houses collapsed in the storm. Heavy rains and lightning lashed the region when farmers were working in the field. Meterological Department official J.P. Gupta said that a low-pressure area developed forming a squall line. Police officer Pradyuman Singh said that seven people were killed in one village while working in a paddy field, including a woman and a child.

UNITED STATES

No more piglet race

Watermelons are set to replace piglets in an annual event celebrating agriculture at a California fair. The Press Democrat on Saturday said that the Sonoma County Fair has eliminated the pig scramble from Farmers Day due to rising public concern and protests over animal welfare. In the long-running event at the fair in Santa Rosa, youngsters chased and tried to capture piglets weighing 18 to 27kg. Officials said that this year’s event on Aug. 4 would instead include elementary-school children carrying watermelons slicked with vegetable oil around an obstacle course in a timed race.

MEXICO

First-half murders hit record

Murders jumped in the first half of the year to the highest on record, official data showed, underscoring the vast challenges President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador faces in reducing violence in the cartel-ravaged country. There were 14,603 murders from January to last month, versus the 13,985 homicides registered in the first six months of last year, according to data posted over the weekend on the National Public Security Office Web site. The nation is on course to surpass last year’s record of 29,111 murders.