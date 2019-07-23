Puerto Rico prepares for huge anti-governor rally

AP, SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico braced early yesterday for what many people expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the US territory, as irate islanders pledged to drive Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello from office.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take over one of the island’s busiest highways yesterday morning to press demands for the resignation of Rossello over a leaked obscenity-laced online chat the governor had with allies, as well as federal corruption charges leveled against his administration.

The anticipated march in the capital of San Juan came a day after Rossello announced that he would not quit, but sought to calm the unrest by promising not to seek re-election or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party.

That only further angered his critics, who have mounted street demonstrations for more than a week.

“The people are not going to go away,” said Johanna Soto, of the northeastern city of Carolina. “That’s what he’s hoping for, but we outnumber him.”

Organizers labeled the planned road shutdown “660,510 + 1,” which represents the number of people who voted for Rossello plus one more to reject his argument that he is not resigning because he was chosen by the people.

Yesterday would have been the 10th consecutive day of protests, and more were being called for later in the week. The island’s largest mall, Plaza de las Americas, closed ahead of the protest as did dozens of other businesses.

In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday night, Rossello said he welcomed people’s freedom to express themselves.

He also said that he was looking forward to defending himself against the process of impeachment, the initial stages of which are being explored by Puerto Rico’s legislature.

“I hear you,” he said the brief video. “I have made mistakes and I have apologized.”

The 889 pages of chat on the encrypted app Telegram between the governor and 11 close allies and members of his administration, all men, showed the governor and his advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Hours after Rossello spoke on Sunday, another top government official submitted his resignation. “Unfortunately the events in recent weeks, including the attitudes reflected in the comments of officials and advisers of the current administration, do not match my values and principles,” wrote Gerardo Portela, principal investment officer, president of Puerto Rico’s Economic Development Bank and executive director of the Housing Finance Authority.

Since the chat leaked July 13, hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have marched to Rossello’s official residence in the largest protest movement on the island since Puerto Ricans successfully demonstrated to bring an end to US Navy military training on the island of Vieques more than 15 years ago.