Cambodia denies Chinese forces will be based there

Reuters, WASHINGTON

China would be able to place armed forces at a Cambodian naval base under a secret agreement that the two nations have reached, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, although Cambodian officials denied that such a deal had been struck.

The agreement, reached this spring, but not made public, gives China exclusive access to part of Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand, the Journal reported, citing US and allied officials familiar with the matter.

Such an arrangement would give China an enhanced ability to assert contested territorial claims and economic interests in the South China Sea, challenging US allies in Southeast Asia.

Chinese and Cambodian officials denied that such an agreement existed, the Journal said.

“This is the worst-ever made up news against Cambodia,” Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen told the pro-government news site Fresh News on Monday.

“No such thing could happen because hosting foreign military bases is against the Cambodian constitution,” he said.

Cambodian Ministry of National Defense spokesman Chhum Socheat said that the report was “made up and baseless.”

China, Hun Sen’s strongest regional ally, has poured billions of dollars in development assistance and loans into Cambodia through bilateral frameworks and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The US Department of Defense suggested earlier this month that China might be attempting to gain a military foothold in Cambodia in a letter to Cambodia asking why the nation had turned down an offer to repair a naval base.

The US Department of State urged Cambodia in a statement to reject such an arrangement, saying that the nation had a “constitutional commitment to its people to pursue an independent foreign policy.”

“We are concerned that any steps by the Cambodian government to invite a foreign military presence in Cambodia would threaten the coherence and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in coordinating regional developments, and disturb peace and stability in Southeast Asia,” the statement said.

Cambodia denied reports in November last year that Beijing had been lobbying the Southeast Asian country since 2017 for a naval base that could host frigates, destroyers and other vessels of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy.