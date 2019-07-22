Agencies

UNITED KINDOM

Carriers cancel Cairo flights

British Airways and Lufthansa on Saturday said they were suspending flights to Cairo for unspecified reasons related to safety and security. The British carrier said it was canceling flights to the Egyptian capital for a week. The German airline said normal operations would resume yesterday. Both carriers delivered two-sentence statements via e-mail. British Airways attributed its cancelations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them “a precaution to allow for further assessment.” Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning “safety,” but not “security” as its concern.

INDIA

Four killed for witchcraft

Four members of a family, including two women, were killed by fellow villagers in the country’s tribal heartland over allegations of witchcraft, authorities said yesterday. Four elders of a tribal family, all aged in their 60s, were attacked by about a dozen villagers outside their home late on Saturday. “It is linked to some local occult practitioner who blamed some negative development in the tribal village to the members of this family,” Gumla District Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan told reporters in Jharkhand State. “Additional forces have been at the Siskari village since authorities found out about the incident,” he added. “It is peaceful, but no one, not even survivors from the family, are saying anything, probably out of fear,” he said.

MEXICO

Five new reefs found

Researchers on Saturday said that they have discovered five previously unknown coral reefs off the country’s Gulf coast. The reefs collectively cover an area of more than 1,100 hectares, the Department of Education said. They lie both inside and outside a marine protected area, and scientists have asked for them to be legally protected against oil extraction and development projects, it said. The discovery includes a 5km-long, 700m-wide reef off the Tamiahua Lagoon, near the city of Tampico, the longest and northernmost reported in the area to date, the department said.

VENEZUELA

US accused of intrusion

A US intelligence aircraft flew over the country’s airspace on Friday in “a clear provocation” and in violation of international treaties, Ministry of Defense officials said. The US military aircraft entered local airspace over the Caribbean in a one-hour flight in breach of international treaties until it was pursued by the country’s air force, officials said. They identified the US plane as an “EP-3E Aries II, a four-engine, low-wing aircraft.”

SERBIA

Man calls in threat for date

A man has confessed to calling in a fake bomb threat to Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport because he was hoping for a date with a stewardess, local media reported on Saturday. The 65-year-old man told a court that he had met a Lufthansa flight attendant in Belgrade and wanted to date her. On Wednesday, having failed to find her in her hotel, he called the airport and reported that a bomb had been placed in a Lufthansa plane. The idea, he said, was to keep her in town, local media reported. Police tracked down the culprit after tracing the landline he had used to make the call. The court ordered the man held in custody for 30 days and he was to be charged with causing panic and unrest.