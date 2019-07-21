Agencies

VIETNAM

Chinese ship not welcome

The government on Friday accused Beijing of trespassing and demanded a Chinese survey ship in the South China Sea withdraw. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8, and its escort ships, of entering its waters in “recent days,” although it did not give exact dates. “This is completely in the sea area of Vietnam,” a statement said, adding that the ministry had contacted Chinese officials multiple times on different diplomatic channels, “to protest” the act. It has “persistently requested them to ... withdraw all these ships from Vietnam’s waters and respect its sovereignty.”

CHINA

Hong Kong actor stabbed

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam (任達華) was yesterday stabbed while attending an event in the country’s south. His injuries are not life-threatening and a suspect has been detained, police said, adding that the motive was unclear. His manager, Lester Mo, said Yam was stabbed in the stomach and also had a cut on his right hand. The 64-year-old actor was undergoing what Mo called a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan. Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series. He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

INDIA

Flood death toll hits 152

The death toll in monsoon flooding in South Asia has risen to 152 as millions of people and animals continue to face the brunt in three countries, officials said yesterday. At least 90 people have died in Nepal and 50 in Assam state. A dozen people have been killed in Bangladesh. Ten rare one-horned rhinos have died at the Kaziranga National Park after swirling gray waters of the Brahmaputra River burst its banks and entered the reserve, government official Shiv Kumar said. The Assam Disaster Response Authority said 4.8 million people spread over 3,700 villages across the northeastern state were affected by the floods.

UNITED STATES

Man blasts store for eviction

A man kicked out of a store in Cleveland returned and detonated an explosive, police said. The blast on Friday afternoon damaged a small front window and a parked car’s windshield, they said. A woman was treated for back injuries after she jumped out of her car. Employees of a Family Dollar store asked the man to leave because he was panhandling, Cleveland.com quoted Cleveland Deputy Chief of Police Harold Pretel as saying. He returned and placed an explosive device next to the store window, police said. He was arrested shortly after it went off. Police intelligence and arson units were trying to determine the explosive’s makeup, Pretel said.

INDIA

Pilot chided for hijack alert

The authorities have suspended a pilot for accidentally sending a hijack alert to air traffic control during a domestic flight last month, the aviation authority said. The AirAsia India plane, flying from the capital, New Delhi, to Srinagar, suffered a stalled engine and the captain told first officer Ravi Raj to send an emergency code to alert authorities about the situation. Instead of the appropriate code, 7700, Raj transmitted 7500 — the code for a hijacking — the director general of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Friday. Such a transmission is considered a major security alert across the world.