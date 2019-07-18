‘Game of Thrones’ reigns with record 32 Emmy nods

AP, LOS ANGELES

HBO’s Game of Thrones on Tuesday slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season, leading HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from atop the increasingly crowded television heap.

The bloodthirsty saga’s total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

If Game of Thrones successfully defends it best drama series title and claims a fourth trophy, it would join the quartet of most-honored dramas that includes Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

The Emmy voters’ acclaim stands in sharp contrast to fan reaction to the show’s last hurrah, which included howls of laughter for a to-go coffee cup inadvertently included in one scene and a finale that detractors called unsatisfying.

However, the show’s ratings never faltered for the series based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, setting new highs for HBO.

A wealth of recognition for the cast and guest stars — including the show’s only previous winner, Peter Dinklage with three awards — helped Game of Thrones add to its already record haul of nominations, now at 160 total.

Series star Emilia Clarke’s decision to seek a best actress nomination after a series of supporting actress bids paid off.

She is competing in a category that is notable for its diversity, including past winner Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder and repeat nominee Sandra Oh for Killing Eve.

In the overall tally contest among outlets, HBO on Tuesday received a whopping 137 nominations, riding the dragon wings of Game of Thrones and the big tallies for Chernobyl and Barry.

Netflix, which last year ended HBO’s 17-year reign to win the most Emmy nominations, was bumped to second this year with 117.

Amazon’s Prime Video was second to Netflix among streamers with 47 nominations.

Broadcast networks, steadily eclipsed by the rise of cable and now streaming, were far behind, with NBC getting 58 nods to top CBS’ 43, ABC’s 26 and Fox’s 18.